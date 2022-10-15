Review: Nezouh – Cineuropa

09/04/2022 – VENICE 2022: Syrian filmmaker Soudade Kaadan explores the dilemma between leaving and staying in a war-torn city through an allegorical story of female emancipation

Nizar Alani and Hala Zein in Nezouh

“Bombs can’t touch the stars.” Having faith in the future, overcoming fears, hoping instead of enduring, being pragmatic, shaking off inertia and relying on the resources of the imagination, and above all for women to take their independence and turn their backs on traditional patriarchy: these are the main themes addressed by the Syrian filmmaker (born in France and based in London) Soudade Kaadan in his second feature film, Nezouh , presented in the Orizzonti Extra program at the 79th Venice Film Festival. An allegorical film along the lines of his first work, The Day I Lost My Shadow (awarded at the Lido with the Lion of the Future in 2018).

“It’s not the end of the world”, “We have put all our money in this apartment. We stay!”, “The house is not so damaged. God must love us for having saved our possessions. I am happy”. In the heart of Damas, where the war is raging, Motaz (Samir al-Masri) pushes the buttons of optimism forced to levels rarely reached. As bombings threaten relentlessly in a distressing suspended time, snipers and armed patrols occupy the deserted and devastated streets of the city, and water, electricity and food become scarce, forcing the father of the family to take risks. But the fear of becoming a refugee, a wanderer, is much stronger and Motaz clings to his home like a mussel to its rock, imposing his point of view on his wife, Amer (Nizar Alani), and his daughter, Zeina (Hala Zein). Holes that grow in size as a bomb rips gaping holes in the walls of the entire apartment and the ceiling of the teen’s bedroom, as the father rushes to cover them with cloth. But for Zeina and her mother, the event opens up totally new perspectives, initial horizons, in an apartment covered in rubble and dust. And a young neighbor, Halla (Kinda Alloush), comes into view, throwing a rope from the roof (so that Zeina can meet her at night) and mentions the existence of a tunnel to get out of Damas… The mother and her daughter decide to leave, but the father will never be there. in agreement…

Nezouh, with very beautiful surrealist ideas (the sky is transformed into a sea on which Zeina throws stones, the fabrics that hide the damage are inflated like sails, etc.), manages through the closed-door stage of its first part to reconstruct the perfection, following the thread of the tragicomedy, the dilemma between staying or leaving, all the weight of the war environment and the difficulty of breaking with the social domination of patriarchy (“you are like my father: you tell me what I have to do” ). However, the inclination towards narrative minimalism and the willful spirit of the fable quickly dilute, despite the multiple efforts of the staging (perhaps too many), the strength of the message addressed to women: “don’t look back”.

Nezouh It was produced by the British company Berkeley Media Group and KAF Production (the filmmaker’s company) with the French company Ex Nihilo. mk2 films handles international sales.

