Review of “A Passage to Paradise”, Julia Roberts and George Clooney elevate a predictable romantic comedy

If by chance you saw the trailer for “Passage to paradise” and they thought he told them the whole movie, they weren’t wrong, but that doesn’t mean they can’t have a good time. Those familiar with the work of director and screenwriter Ol Parker, whose credits include “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” know exactly what to expect: a fun, low-key, tender romantic comedy.

David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) have hated each other to death since their divorce almost 20 years ago; However, when their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), announces that she is getting married to a boy she met a month ago in Bali, they put aside their differences with a common goal: to prevent their daughter from making the worst mistake of life. his life.

Talking about performances in a film like this is complicated, since it is about those works in which the director is aware that people are going to see Clooney and Roberts, and uses his own person in his favor. One never forgets that these are two Hollywood stars having fun, but there’s nothing wrong with that: their chemistry and charisma are more than enough to justify the price of the ticket, and there’s a certain nostalgia in seeing them together again on screen.

Besides, it’s hard to complain when you have landscapes that are so beautiful and full of life. Unlike Netflix’s tourist romances, Parker’s experience in the genre is noticeable and her ability to mix her beautiful locations with hilarious situations and honest moments. Although there is a hackneyed (and stereotyped) speech about the beauty of the world away from the city and the good hearts of the inhabitants of the place, the director avoids falling into the condescending.

Roberts and Clooney are joined by a group of beautiful and funny stars who also seem to be having a lot of fun: the fabulous Kaitlyn Dever (“Dear Evan Hansen”) is convincing as the bride willing to drop everything to live in paradise. She helps a lot with her chemistry with Maxime Bouttier (“Matt & Mou”), the man in charge of playing her gorgeous and almost perfect boyfriend who seems to be taken from a manual of romantic comedies of the ideal man. Lucas Bravo (“Emily in Paris”) also makes a brief but hilarious appearance as Roberts’ romantic interest.

The script goes along the paths that one expects with the occasional surprise, although at various times and situations it seems that it places scenes just to make a joke without advancing the plot in any way, which makes the film feel longer than expected. What is it. However, by focusing on Roberts and Clooney, rather than the young couple, the story finds enough to say about parenting, fear of repeating past mistakes, and second chances, enough to set it apart from similar works. .

Like “Marry Me,” “Passage to Paradise” doesn’t bring anything new to the genre, but it does remind us why its formula works and was so successful in the ’90s and early ’00s. romantic fantasy in a beautiful place for almost two hours, leave the bare Netflix options and better go on this trip.

“A Passage to Paradise” is now available in theaters. Cover image courtesy of Universal Pictures.