Review of American Underdog – SOYDECINE.COM

American Underdog arrives exclusively at Movistar Plus on September 10.

This sports blockbuster directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin and starring Zachary Levy (Shazam) and Anna Paquin (El Piano) returns to orbit a genre that has been somewhat forgotten in recent years. The film recounts the enormous sacrifice that Kurt Warrenr made to become one of the most important figures in the National Football League (NFL).

Trailer and Synopsis for American Underdog

AMERICAN UNDERDOG TRAILER | lionsgate movies

The film portrays the moving true story of Kurt Warner (Zachary Levi), who went from being a stock boy in a supermarket to becoming one of the great stars of the NFL, winner of the MVP in the 2000 Super Bowl.

American Underdog focuses on the challenges and setbacks that Warner had to face to achieve his dreams, a journey to the top in which his family, coaches and teammates were a fundamental pillar. The film is the inspiring story of a simple man who achieved his dreams through hard work and self-belief.

American Underdog Review

The signature of the Andrew brothers in the direction is subtle, almost invisible, drawn without flourish in favor of a narrative that is as conventional as it is functional. Their work as filmmakers is discreet and feeds favorably on the emotional construction of a true and sincere story. The friendly nature of the story is intrinsic to it, but it does not overlook the crudeness of the sacrifice involved in achieving glory on your own merits. The sweat and blood that flow from Kurt Warner’s skin challenge after challenge, game after game, are reflected on many occasions.

Sporting events are the cornerstone of the film, when they arrive, the visual resources become clearer and more perceptible, giving space to editing and camera management to frame more physical and frenetic set-pieces. These moments, charged with emotion and tension due to their relevance in the future of the main character, have a more realistic look than the rest of the sequences. Thus, the feeling of watching a match in strict direct from cable television is increased thanks to the perspective of the cameras of the venue.

There is no clear inclination for the veracity of the story, here it is decided to clearly capture the heart that hides a sporting feat of this depth. The intention of narrating the facts with a certain indulgence is, far from being an error, the strong point of American Underdog. The film moves for its minimalism and for the affable portrait of one of the most interesting trajectories in the entire history of the NFL. Kurt Warner was admitted with honors to the self-made men’s club.

The lion and his heart

Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner – American Underdog

The obstacles Kurt Warner faces during the filming of American Underdog they have different forms, but they always suppose a serious conflict. The stones in the path could have cut short the trajectory of a dedicated and brilliant player. However, despite the adverse circumstances: a complex love relationship, bad luck and a notable lack of financial resources, Warner never abandoned his company.

Kurt’s partner in the film comes from a deep-rooted religious cultural tradition within the family. Not surprisingly, the film flirts with the Christian concept of temptation, imagining the quarterback as a kind of pure figure, almost messianic, who must choose the right path over a conformist and lazy life. Love is also projected in a pitiful way, relegated to ostracism due to distance and unfavorable circumstances. The pessimistic vision of the environment does not overcome the titanic effort of the characters, who, supported by dedication and hope, will prevail over the misfortunes of the journey.

On top of it all, american underdog is the story of a loyal and brave lion with a heart of gold who forged his legend in major league football. Kurt’s story is an example of kindness and overcoming that every fan of the NFL should meet and celebrate. A toast to all the underdogs who were never trusted and still came out on top!

You can see American Underdog on Movistar Plus.