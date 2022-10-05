Review of “Amsterdam”, satire with Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie

Moments of ingenuity stand out, reminiscent of the playful aesthetic of filmmakers like Wes Anderson and Michel Gondry, as well as some individual performances, but the sum of the parts does not make a great product or even a coherent one. The film is a waste of creativity and potential.

The protagonists are Burt (Christian Bale), Harold (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie), two soldiers and a nurse who become friends in France at the end of the Great War, enjoy an idyll in Amsterdam stolen from Jules and Jim (1962), they separate when they return to America and meet again in 1933 involved in a murder and the conspiracy of powers that surrounds it.

Set at the midpoint between two world wars, amsterdam (2022) is a black comedy, social satire, murder mystery, political thriller, and historical epic. The juggling of genres is part of the show but it doesn’t get along with any of them. As a thriller it’s predictable, as a satire it’s obvious, and the central mystery relies on too many coincidences to be engaging.

The film drains its energy by diverting attention everywhere at the same time, unable to focus on a single idea while trying to connect them all in a rush. She wants to be a bit of everything: funny, serious, amazing, casual. It perceives the world through hysterical realism, exaggerating facts and analyzing them in time while stripping them of emotion or interest. The first-person narration (by Bale) is loaded with aphorisms about its own importance, explicitly begging for the sympathy of an audience that does not know how to deal.

In essence, the film is divided between two extremes: one playful, unconcerned with the cohesion and structure of its story, symbolized by its heroes’ obsession with the found art and Dadaist poetry (“It doesn’t make sense but it makes us feel good,” explains one); another seriously concerned about the possible and insidious rise of fascism within democracy, correctly proclaiming the doom that awaits those who forget history.

Indeed, amsterdam It is inspired by the so-called “Business Plot”, a failed coup plot in the US in 1933 that was foiled so quickly that its supporters downplayed it or outright denied its existence. In the representation and discussion of this historical event, the film draws several parallels with the assault on the US Capitol in 2021, which has received similar treatment by its apologists and seems to be tinged with the same recalcitrant spirit.

David O. Russell knows what the message of his film is, but he doesn’t finish choosing the tone or the genre. He bets on maintaining a fast-paced attention deficit and dazzling his audience with an enviable cast of stars. At worst it’s a joy to watch them share scenes (like they do in the movies!) instead of taking turns in front of a green screen.

The late critic Roger Ebert once described another Russell film, strange coincidences (I Heart Huckabees, 2004), as “an infernal machine that consumes all the energy it generates, saving a little to turn itself off”. Nothing has been lost.