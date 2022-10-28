Review of ‘Amsterdam’, the more is more by David O. Russell

We’ve got David O. Russell on our toes, right? If he were a writer (of those who publish books, I mean) he would be one of those eternal aspirants to deliver the ‘Great American Novel’, although not so much because of his desire for social-totalizing relevance, but rather because of his tendency to grotesque excess -farcesque. ‘Amsterdam’, a film that stands out for its ambition within a filmography already highly given to lofty aspirations, brings us back to the usual Russell, intoxicated with his own desire for multilevel transcendence: he not only wants to transmit relevant content, which x-rays the past and present of the individual and the institutions of his country, but also to detonate authentic ideological, emotional and expressive epiphanies in the public, flirting with satire, as certain beacons of American culture.

Is it too much to pretend to be Twain, Capra, Vonnegut, Coppola and Chabon at the same time? Obviously yes. And here we have another one of his captivating, misaligned and, of course, fiery attempts. But… woe to the day I get it!

The best: among so many stars, perhaps Margot Robbie shines even more.

The worst: the classic air of excess more capricious than founded.

DATA SHEET

Address: David O Russell Distribution: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy Country: USA Year: 2022 Release date: 28–10-2022 Gender: Comedy Script: David O Russell Duration: 134 minutes

Synopsis: Romantic epic about three friends who find themselves embroiled in one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. Based on facts mixed with fiction.

