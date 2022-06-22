Review of Anatomy of a Scandal, a perfect literary adaptation

Anatomy of a Scandal is a mini series that is available on Netflix and that consists of 6 chapters that will be very short. Created by Emmy winner David E. Kelley with Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend, this adaptation has it all: engaging plot, time jumps… slow…. quick… true… lie… yes… no…

To begin with, we have to praise the setting and the authenticity of the London settings, punctuated exquisitely with sequences at Oxford University, as well as thank SJ Clarkson for his efficient direction of the script based on the book, of the same name as the series, by Sarah Vaughan, so the series is responsible for maintaining meticulously outlined characters and led by a fantastic Sienna Miller. A woman who fills the screen every time the camera focuses on her, while being escorted by a perfect Rupert Friend, who embroiders her role. We already liked her a lot when she played the spy Peter Quinn in the Homeland series, but here she offers an amalgamation of registers that is difficult to match.

The rest of the cast is equally magnificent, and is made up of Naomi Scott, Michelle Dockery, Ben Radcliffe, etc… Of course, Josette Simon must be praised in the role of defense attorney, as well as Joshua McGuire for his unpleasant role. of a media bully. The truth is that they are all at a great interpretive level.

Spoiler-free opinion

Regarding Anatomy of a Scandal, I am going to tell you “what this series is not”: it is not an allegation about the good life of the political class. It is not a criticism of the Anglo-Saxon judicial model; Likewise, it is not a review of the British educational system, nor is it a sample of the passionate oscillations that people suffer. It is not an example of family honesty or lack of integrity. It is not the demonstration of that perfect life that once removed make-up becomes a false happiness…

Anyway. I’ll tell you what it is: the series really is a call to the conscience of each viewer about facts that cleverly remain at the mercy of the subjective opinion of each one; facts that are linked like sailor knots, since they are a consequence of previous ones, and that even when apparently insignificant, disturb the present when they were already forgotten in the past.

Anatomy of a scandal is a story that will force you to take sides and that in one way or another will leave you in evidence with yourself and with others. I’m only going to recommend one thing to you: do not create a debate about the plot or give your opinion to anyone, whatever that opinion may be. It would be the fastest way to undermine your partner’s trust in you. As of yesterday, my wife and I looked at each other “strangely”.

Then don’t say that I haven’t warned you… “consent” is not the same as “with feeling”. @worldwide