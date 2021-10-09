review of Antoine Fuqua’s film with Mark Wahlberg

public vote 2.0 / 5 final vote 2.5 / 5

A man and his memory. A cosmic void difficult to fill. In Infinite Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) he knows how to do things he has never learned to do and has memories of places he has never visited. He is diagnosed with a psychiatric illness and so he tries to cure himself, everything in his life changes when a group of people, the Infinites, comes to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real, that he has reincarnated. Tell this Infinite, the film directed by Antoine Fuqua, scripted by Ian Shorr who wrote the screenplay based on a story by Todd Stein, adapting the novel by D. Eric Maikranz of 2009, The Reincarnationist Papers. Infinite is ready to land on Amazon Prime Video, starting October 7, 2021 – it has been distributed, due to the pandemic, in the United States, on Paramount + since June 10, 2021.

Infinite: the tale of a tormented man who actually has great skills

Have you ever had a dream so real it seems like a memory? Do you happen to look in the mirror and look at yourself surprised? How did you expect to watch someone else staring at you …

This tormented, unbalanced Evan wonders. He says this because they have portrayed him as mentally fragile, instead he only hides an enormous capacity, unknown to him. That feeling after a dream already seen / already lived, that image not corresponding to the idea that one has of oneself is an integral part of Evan’s life, flashes of strangers’ lives that open his eyes. Who I am? What do they want from him? He knows how to do things he has never learned to do, yet he knows how to do them very well. To calm this world inside, in his head, he takes antipsychotics which should help him but are useless.

Evan in fact says: “I’m not crazy, I’m just misunderstood”; it takes little to understand that this is the reality of things. Infinite it puts into play the infinity of existence and human infinity. There are no limits, no boundaries, neither for the body nor for the spirit. We talk about the same body, different lives, impossible, but no, and Evan will discover all this.

Infinite: between memory and memories, mortality and immortality, Evan makes his journey

Infinite suddenly it tells us everything or rather tells us a fascinating story: a group of people in the mists of time has learned to reincarnate bringing with them the memories of previous lives; humanity, at that point, was divided into factions, on the one hand nihilists, headed by Bathurst (who want to end the world), on the other believers. Evan belongs to the second group, at first unconsciously, now instead, after he has been “saved”, awakened from sleep, he will gradually begin to discover everything. Everything is revealed to Evan da Mora (Sophie Cookson), one of the Infinites who will give him the opportunity to change his existence, to open his eyes and show his true essence. The feeling while witnessing the dialogue between the two is that of a draft of Matrix: an unconscious world, a Man who does not know he is the victim of a bad game, another who is on the verge of tearing the Veil of Maya – in this case it is reincarnation.

As Mora says: “We are less than 500 souls worldwide, we were born with the ability to remember all our past lives, the abilities present in each of them.”

If immortality is usually represented as a condemnation or as a possibility that falls to the gods, here it is something different. Like this the film can work on various themes, memory and memories, mortality and immortality, important concepts that misused can only be empty philosophical words without depth (again to quote Mora: “THE memories are confirmed in every organ, in every cell of your body “).

In Evan’s journey, accompanied by Mora to the Center, things become increasingly clear, despite the initial disbelief: right there he will rediscover his memories. Evan abandons himself to the new, he, like Neo, is a sort of Chosen One, a chosen one to whom fate has reserved a role. Thus begins yet another fight between good and evil, between bad and good, on the one hand there is Evan, on the other Bathurst who wants to achieve his goal, to destroy. Who will win?

A science fiction film that does not conquer and does not convince

Infinite he takes himself very, too seriously, throughout the film, the many striking phrases, the philosophical tirades that they know they have already heard, cloud the skill of Antoine Fuqua who, however, does not give his best here. Ian Shorr and Todd Stein write a story you like, re-proposing the clichés typical of the sci-fi world to the Matrix, but it proves that you do not have all the credentials to do so. Cliché after cliché, the viewer is unable to forge a relationship with the protagonist and with what he is watching, even if the film goes away quickly but in any case at the end of the vision there is very little left inside.