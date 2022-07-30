Review of ‘Armageddon Time’, James Gray arrives at Cannes

American cinema in recent years has not ceased in its efforts to look to the past. In Cannes we have attended the debut of ‘Top Gun Maverick’, while the big platforms are filled with reboot of old sagas. For its part, in the cinema of the great authors, the rote impulse is clothed in intimacy. Some, like the Richard Linklater of ‘Apollo 10½: A Space Childhood’, have opted for the most blatant nostalgia, while Quentin Tarantino, in ‘Once upon a time… in Hollywood’, interweaved his memories with a fabulous look at his film heroes of the past. Until now, the most sublime of these Proustian journeys had been proposed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who in the romantic ‘Licorice Pizza’ found a way to intertwine the evocation of the past with a reluctance to enrapture that nostalgia usually provokes. Now, James Gray breaks the bank with ‘Armageddon Time’, in which the trip to Queens in 1980 – a key period in Gray’s ethical and moral education – is linked with the memory of the survivors of the Holocaust, and with a reflection on the entrenchment of that neo-capitalism that is rampant in our present. There are various ways to try to explain what Gray achieves in ‘Armageddon Time’ – alluding, for example, to the care of his writing, to the chemistry between his actors, to the sobriety of his manners – but it is almost impossible to try to do justice to the deep emotions – serene and penetrating, as well as stormy and pressing – that this greatest work in the career of the New York filmmaker awakens.

The protagonist of ‘Armageddon Time’ is a boy named Paul Graff (Banks Repeta). His age is not specified, but if we look at his status as James Gray’s alter ego (who was born in 1969), we can know that the boy is around eleven years old. In the first scenes of the film, presented in the manner of a comedy of manners, we see Paul displaying a bad boy act in his public school classroom: his narcissism is only matched by his thirst for recognition. At home, things work like in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Raging Bull’, with the whole family getting into shrill arguments. Paul befriends Johnny (Jaylin Webb), the only African-American boy in his class, with whom he walks in long follow-up shots that refer to both Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Rebels’ and François Truffaut’s ‘The 400 Blows’: the duo looks like a modern version of Tom Sawyer and his friend “black Jim”. For their part, Paul’s mother and grandfather, played by Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins, represent a Yankee middle class who, captivated by the values ​​of Judaism, as Stefan Zweig dissected them in ‘Yesterday’s World’, dreams with carving out an honorable future for their descendants, perhaps linked to artistic creation. And finally, the figure of a taciturn father is used by Jeremy Strong (the star of ‘Succession’) to deliver a concentrated recital of wild-vulnerable impulses that awaken the memory of Robert De Niro from the 70s-80s.

With this complex set of rebellious or resigned characters, Gray builds a core theory about what it means to survive in a world that imposes tacit borders (in the social hierarchy, in matters of race and gender, in the political sphere) but leaves it up to of the individual a small open door for true affection and for the expression of rebellion. This essential contradiction – between the need to ride the system while maintaining a libertarian spirit – is brilliantly encapsulated in the tender and egalitarian relationship between little Paul and a grandfather who goes out of his way for his grandson. In a scene that deserves to go down in the history of the great intergenerational moments of 21st century cinema –along with some dialogue from Clint Eastwood’s ‘Gran Torino’ and Richard Linklater’s ‘Boyhood’–, Gray invites Hopkins’ character to transmit his grandson an ethic contrary to the insolence of the powerful, as well as a sense of justice committed to defending the weakest.

As usual in Gray’s work, music contemporary to action –crowned, in this case, by the reggae cadence of The Clash’s ‘Armagideon Time’– shares sound space with themes by Mozart, Bach or Tchaikovsky. A combination of musical factors that illustrates the brilliant changes of gear in the film, which begins in a state of excessive exaltation, but then, when the film outlines a twilight turn –autumn, in the manner of Ingmar Bergman–, settles into a more leisurely, calm tone. It is in this meditative territory that Gray’s ideas about the weight of family constraints, about the yearning for social transgression, about the value of artistic creation, resonate with an almost unprecedented depth in his work. He would have to go to ‘Two Lovers’ or to the closing of ‘Z. The Lost City’ to find such a refined representation of Gray’s imaginary, an author determined to keep alive the flame of a cinema that is both popular and elevated, emotional and political, historical and fully contemporary.

To continue trusting in the transcendence of the great American auteur cinema

The best: the scenes between the grandfather (Hopkins) and the grandson (Repeta).

The worst: the somewhat old-fashioned tone of the first bars of the film.

DATA SHEET

Address: James Gray Original title: Armageddon Time Country: USA Year: 2022 Release date: 2022 Gender: Drama Script: James Gray Duration: 114 minutes

Synopsis: Paul Graff leads a quiet childhood in the New York suburbs. Along with Johnny, a classmate excluded because of the color of his skin, they engage in mischief. Paul believes he has the protection of his mother, president of the association of mothers and fathers of students, and of his grandfather, with whom he maintains a very good relationship. But, after an incident, he is sent to a private school, whose board of trustees counts Donald Trump’s father as one of its members. The unapologetic elitism and racism he encounters will drastically change his world.

