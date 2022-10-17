Review of Armageddon Time, with Anna Hathaway and J. Strong

The film “Armageddon Time” was screened at the New York Film Festival, opening the doors to a part of the life of director James Gray.

The director turned Anthony Hopkins in his grandfather, Anne Hathaway in his mother already Jeremy Strong on his father. Meanwhile, a spectacular Banks Repeat plays him when he was about twelve years old, in turn, Jaylin Webb it’s Johnny his friend, and the one who makes the film an honest, layered portrait of how difficult it is to tackle a topic as intersectional as white privilege.

The film goes back to his school days, turning present-day New York into a tribute to the eighties and its aesthetics that the director, through detailed research, revived with iconic places such as the Guggenheim Museum and the city’s subway. In Queens, he lived and attended school, first public, where he meets Johnny (Jaylin Webb), and then private, under pressure from his family.

The narration travels between the Graff house (Gray’s family) and his life outside of it, marked by the relationship he has with his childhood friend (Webb) with whom he begins to understand all the structural differences of the system in the face of discrimination. racial.

The director made a faithful portrait of his memories exposing himself with his defects and virtues in an honest exercise in front of the audience, which, although they do not want it, is in the place of judging each of the acts of his childhood. He did this with emotional family scenes and with difficult places to navigate, because they don’t always leave him well off, and that becomes the best part of the film. That honesty of being who he was and revealing that the system empowers actions and that there are situations that are so naturalized within the social bases that perpetuity is absolute.

Thus, Paul (Repeta) begins to witness the impact of racial differences, the privilege of being white, and also sometimes question himself about just going ahead to become part of its reproduction. And at the same time, he reveals the importance of his grandfather in his life, the portraits of his mother and father, and in a more global sphere, allowing the audience to witness part of his actions in his almost adolescence, participating as a ghost throughout the movie.

The film will be in theaters at the end of this month.