Review of ‘Bergman’s Island’

“Self-inflicted agony.” so describes Chris (Vicky Krieps) what it means for her to write. “Well, if it makes you anxious, give yourself a break, do something else,” he replies. Tony (Tim Roth). They are a couple of filmmakers on a creative retreat. He is a dedicated director. You have been invited to Lighthousethe island where Ingmar Bergmann found his home in the 1960s, in which he shot Like a Mirror and fragments of passion, shame either scenes of a marriageand in which he will spend eternity.

Tony is presenting a retrospective of his filmography on the island and Chris accompanies him. They take advantage of their free time to write in a house and in a mill, in the middle of an idyllic setting. He moves forward with his script, confident and determined. She, on the other hand, is thinking about the same idea as always and fears that she is too weak for a movie..

Those conversations about the creative process in a couple are the best of Bergman’s Island, a new occasion in which Mia Hansen-Løve takes advantage of her own life to tell us a story. The film she is writing materializes at one point as a short film within the film, narrated with the voiceover of Vicky Krieps. Amy (Mia Wasikowska) Y Joseph (Anders Danielsen Lie, the stupendous actor from the worst person in the world) they are two ex-lovers who meet again at a wedding in Farö.

They ride their bikes, photograph the rock formations, Joseph tells her that he was nothing like the actor who played him in the film directed by her and Amy realizes that she is still in love with him. If the viewer is familiar with Mia Hansen-Løve’s filmography, it won’t take long to connect this “closing chapter,” as Chris describes it, with A love of youththe third film by the Frenchwoman, in which she recounted how her teenage heartbreak led her to find her vocation (the cinema) and a new love (the filmmaker Olivier Assayaswith whom he had a daughter and a romantic relationship and who at some point, as the movie says, made a ghost movie).

Worthy as the short film is, especially the sequence in which Mia Wasikowska dances to the tune of The Winner Takes It Allof ABBA, the truth is that the film grows as soon as it returns to the main plot. Chris wants to know Tony’s opinion about his film and he doesn’t let go of the connection with reality, plunging us deep into a labyrinth in which life and cinema seem to be the same thing. That fluidity reaches its highest point when Hansen-Løve finds that elusive third act of the film in which, by ellipsis, he finally invokes Bergman.

Because there is little Bergman in Bergmann’s Island. The filmmaker lends his island, his bed scenes of a marriage and that ghost for which a free seat is left in its 35mm film projection room. Throughout the film the filmmaker is talked about, he is criticized for his role as a negligent father and even a ridiculous Safari Bergman is visited through the director’s favorite places. Despite taking place on the island of one of the most tormented creators, it is the lightest and brightest film by Hansen-Løve, an author who, by the way, does not avert her gaze from melancholy. And it’s not until we enter Bergman’s house, with the ghost of him hiding from him, with that mysterious symphony of Mahlerwhen his spirit possesses the movie.