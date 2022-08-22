Review of Beyoncé’s ”Renaissance” album

The sprawling seventh studio album from Beyonce is an invigorating, fearless, high-level addition to his catalog. The long-awaited sequel to Lemonade of the famous singer arrived and listeners enjoyed it. RENAISSANCEthe first act of the mysterious three-part project of Beyonce, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras in black music. From 90s hip-hop to 70s disco, Queen B knew how to bring it all together in a contagious dance record.

A very energetic album with little sweets slipped in places

The Houston-born superstar’s seventh studio album is one of his most experimental works to date. Indeed, she’s exploring vibrant new sounds and embracing her confidence as an MC, a talent she showed on EVERYTHING IS LOVE of 2018. ”Renaissance” includes a total of 16 tracks and a whopping one hour and two and a half minutes long.

This project of Beyonce is his longest solo album since releasing his self-titled epic in 2013. As the album’s introductory anthem, Bey opted for “I’M THAT GIRL”. A good idea since the song sets the tone and allows listeners to get a glimpse of what to expect on the album. The song co-produced by Beyoncé, Kelman Duran, Mike Dean, Stuart White, Jameil Aossey and S1 starts with a recovery.

This is the verse of Princess Loko on the piece “Still Pimpin” of Tommy Wright III in 1993. “I’M THAT GIRL” turns an obscure sample of Memphis hip-hop into a rhythmic ode to self-confidence. There is a hell of a dose of energy from Bey on the second half of the song with an accelerated tempo.

The first part of the album, from “I’M THAT GIRL” until “CHURCH GIRL”, is bursting with energy. With the exception of a few hidden gems in the second half of the album, it’s these seven warm and upbeat tracks that make RENAISSANCE so invigorating and enjoyable. Halfway through the album, listeners are treated to their first respite.

The endearing and sweet PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA mark this pause. Then the high energy level of RENAISSANCE is revived on “VIRGO’S GROOVE” and maintained until the end of the disc.

Prior to its release, Beyoncé described her album as “a place to scream, to release, to feel freedom” and “help release the hips “. RENAISSANCE delivers on its promise to make listeners feel good and move their bodies. Either it’s about “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” or even of “HEATED”, you will find that dose of energy promised by the Queen B.

That said, the songwriting for the project is still amazing. You can see it in the complex nod to the colors of the PRIDE flag on “COZY” and the tender words of PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA. Thanks to all these remarkable titles, RENAISSANCE is an easy to enjoy album.

But also, an album that could quickly get tired because of its too long duration

Unfortunately, the album’s long length, repetitive nature, and lower quality songs detract from the listening experience. It is true that an hour of energetic music is difficult to achieve. Although none of the tracks from the seventh album of Beyonce isn’t horrible, there are some that we could have done without for the final version.

An example is the insipid “ETHICS” produced by Beyonce, Hit Boy, LilJuMadeDaBeat and Stuart White. The same goes for the austere first half of PURE/HONEY. Even in the first part of the album, which is certainly impressive, one has the impression that the album has locked itself into a single rhythm.

Without much variety in energy and pace, the non-stop fun can quickly become tiring. Consequently, RENAISSANCE is an album that is easy to leave or skip. Especially when you consider the last part of the disc, which has five songs.

Despite its heaviness, the seventh studio album by Beyonce is undoubtedly a great work. This can be explained as much by the general high level of his music as by his homage to black pioneers and unknown initiators.

The long list of sampled black artists and spotlighting black lounge culture, RENAISSANCE shows how diverse and timeless black music is. Even if it is a little more irregular than what one would expect from an album by Beyoncethis must be respected.

It is certainly exciting to know that one of the most famous superstars in the world is going to give us more creative and fearless music. However, there is still much to enjoy and absorb from RENAISSANCE.