review of Billie Eilish’s concert experience

CINEMATOGRAPHE JUDGMENT VOTE THE FILM NOW! Rate: 1 Rate: 2 Rate: 3 Rate: 4 Rate: 5 Submit vote!

Happier than ever, what has been called the second album – deliberately and amiably confusing – by Billie Eilish, it becomes Happier Than Ever: a love letter to Los Angeles, a one-hour film to be released on Disney + from 3 September 2021 directed by Robert Rodriguez and Oscar winner Patrick Osborne

If the title can be a little misleading and suggest that some documentary trait may be hidden between one song and another, which we would not even regret overall, the definition of concert experience it dissolves all doubts. Happier than Ever: Love letter to Los Angeles in fact it is an intimate live, not a resumed concert, but a sound experience, a journey of lights, sounds and voices, which sees the faint and dreamy voice of Billie Eilish dialogue with the Los Angeles Philarmonic directed by Gustavo Dudamel and visually and musically construct her lyrics in the very act in which they are sung.

Happier than ever: Billie Eilish in animated version, a concert between dream and disenchantment

The nineteen-year-old American, precisely made in Los Angeles, who today holds with a certain humility the record of the youngest artist (and first woman) to have taken home five Grammys in one evening in the most important categories of the prestigious award, in this concert movie he sees her disneyanamente becoming animated shows that, even before being a pop star and singer, she is a musician.

In fact, at the center of the entire concert experience is not only the majestic scenography of one of the most beautiful and famous concert halls in Los Angeles, the orchestra that by a play of light turns into a shadow that seems to silently pay homage to that unforgettable classic that it is Fantasy, but it is above all Billie with her body who indulges in music. A very young girl who knows how to master the microphone, showing a full awareness and dominance of her voice: Eilish in fact has a very particular tone of voice and if her music generates atmospheres, dreams and nightmares in every album it is precisely for this attitude.

Loading... Advertisements

But Happier than ever from album turns into a journey of fantasy: dreamy, incredible, where happiness, melancholy, horror, disappointment, magic, gratitude and suffering are played by an animated Billie who goes around her beloved Los Angeles, with the look of a nineteen year old who wrote I’m getting older, I think I’m aging well

I wish someone had told me I’d be doing this by myself. In a hypothetical Disney classic that told of a young woman heroine of the present, Eilish with her disenchantment and her dreamy energy, would be our favorite princess: her animated alter ego moves as in a midsummer night’s dream, with a loving look towards a Los Angeles that raised her as a child and now looks like a woman and an established artist.

The beauty of this love letter to Los Angeles is that it is the only images, the cuts and the musical interludes that dissolve from the concert into these animated dreams – where Rodriguez’s gaze can be seen and heard – guided by the music to tell us all this. This is why even fans of old 1990s-style concerts and documentaries, who often took aside the musicians who talked and told each other between one piece and another, digest this little disappointment with understanding. Accepting that perhaps iBillie Eilish’s world can only be told in this way, in the purity of a journey of words, sounds, glances and colored and blinding lights. Too bad perhaps not having dared more with references and intersections with Eilish’s previous work, decidedly more horror – musically speaking – than the last.

At the center the music and not the chatter: a concert experience without additions and frills

Happier than ever it is a decidedly different album from the previous one When we fall asleep where do we go: the same image of Billie Eilish, aesthetically more eccentric and cartoonish in the previous one and more diva and angelic in the last, marked a passage for the singer. However, it is something purely aesthetic, because musically the style has remained the same: indeed Happier than ever it is more mature in sonority, in clearer and more pleasantly experimental lyrics.

Aware of this step, Disney, also considered the speech of the bodyshaming who saw the singer involved in the first person, could have introduced this issue, risking however an operation of exploitation for a product born to be a concert and provide an alternative and visual experience of listening to an album. The surprise is that there are no hints to the question, except to the extent that it is the individual Therefore I Am to open it, e once again it is left to be the dialogue between music and images, the singer’s speech, her song that moves following an animated silhouette that makes us understand perfectly what we are talking about, to make us reach with a strong impact the discomfort experienced by the singer.

A choice in line with Billie Eilish’s style, with her way of communicating, and with the essence of this concert experience, where all the emotions experienced, beautiful and ugly, are fully and uniquely expressed by that art that manages to say and get to the heart, without – and Carmelo Bene would have added “lucky her “ – the word.