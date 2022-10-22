Review of Brendan Muldowney’s “Staircase to Hell” (2022) – Cinefilo Serial

the Irish brendan muldowney brings us his fourth film as a director, which curiously is based on a short film entitled “The Ten Steps”which he directed in 2004 and which had a good run through festivals.

The film that addresses the highly populated theme of haunted houses, focuses on Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert), who along with her husband and two children move into a huge and mysterious house. Her eldest daughter, Ellie (Abby Fitz), is upset about her parents’ decision to change cities for work, since the teenager had to leave behind a courtship and all her friends. One day, while Ellie is taking care of her younger brother, she mysteriously disappears from the basement of the new house. Keira soon discovers that some kind of ancient and powerful entity possesses her home and she must confront it if she wishes to get her daughter back and save the rest of her family from her.

As we mentioned, movies about haunted houses, evil entities that surround families that have just moved in, and many other derivatives of the same, there are in enormous quantities. From classics such as William Castle’s “House on Haunted Hill” (1959) to versions based on true events such as “The Amityville Horror” (1979) and various entertaining and chilling stories alike such as “Poltergeist” (1982) and the more modern belonging to the saga of “The Conjuring” (2013) by James Wan.

Horror has plenty of good and bad examples of how to take this simple concept into interesting places that continue to draw audiences despite their familiarity. «The Cellar» (original title of the film) probably belongs to the group of more generic and simplistic proposals of these numerous attempts. Although the film has some attractive elements that give it a certain distinction (such as all the mathematical background, mythological beings and other issues), what fails is the way in which the story is narrated and how the events unfold. The story seems to be bringing together a series of common places and conventions that we have already seen countless times and in better forms.

The disappearance of the girl, the investigation of the mother, the latent danger and the jumpscares in the house while the entity stalks the younger brother and the twist at the end makes one sees coming each sequence that happens to the one we are seeing. What we can highlight the most in the film is the Cuthbert’s interpretive commitment who does a good job as the desperate mother looking to save her daughter, practically the only character that stands out and is well written, since the secondary ones at times are conspicuous by their absence or fulfill a very precarious function in the plot and/or subplots.

“Stairs to Hell” is a film that, despite some good ideas, never gets off the ground and when it does, it incurs a succession of conventions that end up turning the story into something regular and predictable.

Martin Goniondzki