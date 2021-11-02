review of Chloé Zhao’s Marvel film with Angelina Jolie

While the world of politics remains sadly anchored to nineteenth-century positions, the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to adapt to the present and to think about the future, while changing the faces and characters of a now boundless mythology. It does this with Eternals, the Oscar-winning director’s first trip into mainstream cinema Chloé Zhao, who expresses his poetics of the marginalized and the invisible on a group of alien superheroes who, unlike their “fellow” Avengers, have acted out of the spotlight for millennia, protecting humanity from the threat of the Deviants and silently observing our evolution, without intervening even in the most important historical moments (such as the world wars or the snap of Thanos) in order not to influence our path. A collection of extraordinary people with ordinary problems and at the center of the social debate, such as mental illness, disability or the inability to accept their own body.

After making dozens of characters from a single shared universe coexist in the crepuscular Avengers: Infinity War And Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presenting to the cinematic audience a group of 10 unpublished characters, with completely different personalities, characteristics and stories. An extremely complex bet, which Chloé Zhao manages to win by focusing on dynamics that are anything but obvious, such as the slow and inevitable adaptation of the Eternals to humans, the theme of leadership and the relationship with it and the concept of the dysfunctional family, skilfully embodied by this new group of superheroes, linked together by their origins and by a common mission lasting thousands of years.

Eternals: the restart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Another game to play for Chloé Zhao was undoubtedly the inclusion of Eternals in a cinematic universe that now unfolds over 25 films and various television series. Also from this point of view, the Chinese-born director does not miss a beat, using irony (the debate at the table about who could be the leader of the Avengers) and the screenplay she wrote together with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo And Matthew K. Firpo and different connections with Greek mythology to make the new heroes naturally flow into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at the same time laying the foundations for a future to be written, in an ever wider galaxy and with a very high potential (see the two inevitable post scenes credits to believe).

A few words about a cast with female traction are due. In a multicultural and well-assorted group, they stand out above all Gemma Chan, tormented and painfully human heroine, Salma Hayek, wise point of reference of the group, e Angelina Jolie, whose character unfolds more slowly than the others, however revealing a poignant slice of life. Less convincing Richard Madden And Kit Harington, too little expressive to give the respective characters the nuances required by a sort of distant love triangle with quite surprising implications.

Slowly, Marvel also continues its path of social modernization, breaking down some other cultural barriers. In addition to the issues already examined, Eternals In fact, he also gives us the first openly homosexual superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first sex scene (albeit very chaste) of the entire franchise.

Towards a new world

With the usual adrenaline-pumping action, the right mix of drama and comedy and different ethical and philosophical ideas, Eternals confirms the close connection of this franchise with the present and the near future of the planet, thinking about a shaken and defeated society (the real one from the covid, the fictitious one from the actions of Thanos) and on a fundamental historical moment of transition, which we all hope both in the direction of greater inclusion, greater social justice and a more widespread respect for the environment that hosts us.

Even though many of the heroes that brought him to success are no longer part of the franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is more alive than ever, and ready to accompany future generations to a new world, through extraordinary stories and characters with supernatural powers, but with body and mind firmly planted in our world and its problems.

Eternals will arrive in Italian cinemas on November 3, distributed by Disney.