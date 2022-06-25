Review of Crimes of the Future, by David Cronenberg

the canadian David Cronenberg returns to science fiction and body horror with crimes of the future.

The film, starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart competed for the Palme d’Or at the last Cannes Festival and, although it did not win any prize, he got a standing ovation of more than six minutes.

Cronenberg returns to the genre that made him famous

More than twenty years have passed since eXistenZ, Cronenberg’s last foray into science fiction. In those twenty years, the filmmaker has directed a psychological thriller (Spider. 2002), an action thriller (A history of violence. 2005), one of gangsters (eastern promises. 2007) and even a historical drama (A dangerous method. 2011).

Cronenberg has proven to be a multifaceted director, with a great personality and a very defined style.

In crimes of the future returns to the genre that made him a name for himself in the industry. That genre so characteristic in her filmography that unites science fiction, horror and uncomfortable body alterations.

Shivers, rabid, Chromosome 3, videodrome either The fly are examples of this cinema for resistant stomachs in which the characters undergo physical transformations full of pustules, deformations, sores and wounds.

A script gestated for twenty years

The story of crimes of the future it had been brewing in Cronenberg’s mind for more than twenty years. According to the director himself, this seemed like the right time to polish and direct this story.

When asked about his decision to use the same title that he had already used for one of his first shorts, the filmmaker replied that the title was good for the story, just as it had been good for his previous work, and he clarified that it was not of any remake because both productions are totally independent.

Watching the film, one has the feeling that it is twenty years too late.. Everything about her seems to come from another era. The story, the way of interpreting it and the aesthetics of the film are reminiscent of the golden age of the Canadian director. A golden age that was part of a world that no longer exists.

The Crimes of the Future tease

When a production is out of the ordinary, we lose the option of adjusting it to our previous schemes to value it. The different proposals, which we always support at Soy de cine, carry with them the polarization of criticism.

These types of films generate equal admiration and rejection. All reactions appear to be at the extremes, with little room for gray areas.

In the same way that the public applauded standing for minutes after the projection, some people left the room before it finished.

The use of surgery as a source of pleasure is a premise that invites, to say the least, uneasiness. Go prepared to see incisions and cuts of all kinds. Sometimes, the concept of “surgery is the new sex” that the film proposes is taken too far.

Crimes of the future themes

The film is set in the near future where some people have started to grow new organs as part of the evolution of the species.

From this initial idea, the film explores topics as varied as the consequences of climate change, the limits of art, the human condition, the need to expose ourselves to others and the curiosity of observing the intimacy of the other.

All this seasoned with people who eat plastic, performances to the rhythm of surgery and knife slits that cause orgasms.

Our assessment

In crimes of the futureDavid Cronenberg dusts off a script that he started writing twenty years ago and that returns him to the field of science fiction and body horror.

The film was born already surrounded by controversy, with critics divided between lovers and detractors. Of course, it is an unconventional film with explicit images that are moving, not suitable for all audiences.

This dystopian future, in which humanity is evolving to adapt to new conditions, is riddled with cuts, blood and gore. A cinematographic exercise that aims to provoke but that, to a server, only caused boredom.