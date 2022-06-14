Review of Dear Elizabeth – SOYDECINE.COM

A hilarious crusade takes center stage in this refreshing comedy, which marks the directorial debut of writer-producer Scott Abramovich. Dear Elizabeth arrives on the Movistar plus+ platform on June 14.

Dear Elizabeth Trailer and Synopsis

Inspired by the bookThe Locklear Letters” written by michael kun, this film tells the story of Sid Straw (Tony Hale), a charismatic man with an everyday life who tries to prove that he was a classmate of actress Elizabeth Banks at the University of Pennsylvania. This odyssey gives rise to a series of hilarious situations that will turn Sid’s life upside down, and in the process, make him rediscover himself.

Dear Elizabeth review

In the current scenario, finding a good comedy is not an easy task. Although the streaming platforms are overflowing with offers of this genre, but unfortunately it is a case of quantity over quality. This week arrives at Movistar plus + Dear Elizabeth (2021). A film that, despite the usual clichés of the genre, is a refreshing experience, perfect for having a good time.

An energetic story

The script by Scott Abramovich and Michael Kun is a hilarious journey through the ins and outs of a captivating character, with hilarious moments, but without forgetting the emotional and good rollista side that takes over the final stretch of the story.

The adaptation of Kuhn’s book has some substantial changes in the plot to bring the events to the present time and achieve greater identification with the viewers: one of them is the incorporation of Banks as the central figure around which the mission of Sid, while in the book this role belonged to actress Heather Locklear. In addition, social networks have an important presence in the story, since a well-developed criticism is made of their management by society and how a mistake made in them, no matter how small and harmless it may be, can ruin the an individual’s reputation and even affect their professional life. The obsession with celebrities is also addressed, with a subtle approach, very appropriate for the narrative.

interesting characters

Tony Hale’s humor and delivery as Sid bring this comedy to life. Sid is a cute character who wins over viewers with ease, but it’s also understandable why he gets into so many messes. Hale’s capabilities as an actor are already proven. As proof of this, his work in the series veepfor which he won an Emmy Award, and here he reaches a new high point in his career.

The rest of the cast remains on a good level. Elisha Cuthbert brings personality to her character and stands out in the scenes she shares the screen with Hale, Danielle Brooks is warm and funny, as the best friend and possible romantic interest of Sid and actor Paul Walter Hauser, best known for his work in Richard Jewell (2019) and Cruella (2021), exudes charisma on all four sides and offers some memorable moments like the peculiar lawyer who helps Sid.

Some considerations

As I have mentioned before, Dear Elizabeth repeats many of the clichés and common places typical of the genre, in addition to having some gags that don’t quite work and rhythm failures in its prologue, but fortunately these details don’t detract from the final result.

In conclusion…

Dear Elizabeth It’s a predictable comedy. However, it is entertaining with a memorable lead performance, capable of bringing out a smile and positive messages about rediscovering oneself as an individual. A fun option to see with the family on a Sunday afternoon.