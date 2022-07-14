Review of Don’t Make Me Go | Amazon-Prime

Parent-child relationships, reflections on life and the decisions we make in favor of our loved ones are some of the topics that he explores without much success. Don’t Make Me Go, a dramatic road-trip that arrives on the Amazon Prime Video platform on July 15.

don´t make me go trailer | amazon prime video

Max Park (John Cho) is an insurance salesman and single father who leads a daily life with his teenage daughter Wally (mia isaac). During a medical consultation, Max learns that he is terminally ill. This prompts him to take Wally on a trip from California to New Orleans, under the pretense of attending a college reunion, but with the intention of making last memories with her and reuniting her with her long-abandoned mother.

Don’t Make Me Go review

The premise of this dramatic film does not present any type of novelty in its basic structure nor is it the height of originality. A sentimental drama that becomes a road-trip through various corners of the United States and in the center, a father-daughter relationship that evolves and grows stronger through tragic circumstances. It is a story that has already been told many times, but that has a niche of viewers and regulars to the genre ready to enjoy it, once again. Unfortunately, despite having the traditional hallmarks and an acceptable development, the film chooses to deviate from the usual path in its final stretch and presents a twist, which instead of being audacious, feels forced and anticlimactic.

Some virtues of Don’t Make me go

To begin with, we must highlight the performance of John Cho (star trek, searching) as Max. The Korean-American actor manages to capture all the emotional baggage and mixed feelings that come with the situation in which his character finds himself. Cho brings humanity to Max through small gestures and expressions that take us into the inner world of the character. Plus, he manages to be convincing as a single dad who can’t do enough for her daughter and wants the best for her. It is an interpretation full of emotion and nuances that is configured as another example of the talent that the actor possesses. searching.

The film’s photography, by Jaron Presant, contains some memorable images from Max and Wally’s journey, such as a meteor shower in the Texas sky and wide shots of American highways that make for a beautiful postcard. Less effective is the telefilm aspect of the opening scenes and the excessive use of close-ups to add drama at crucial moments in the story.

Messages of empathy, family togetherness, and living life to the fullest in the time we have left are always welcome and can resonate with most viewers, even if they fade by the story’s conclusion.

The intertitles, present throughout the film to identify the places our protagonists pass through, are dynamic and their colorful design is pleasing to the eye.

An irregular execution with a cheat ending

The script of Vera Herbert it is the element responsible for the film becoming a failed experience. During its first bars, the story fails to acquire a personality of its own and the presentation of the characters seems routine and soporific, with some rather screeching filler secondary, such as Max’s romantic interest, an unbelievable Kaya Scodelario and the friends of Wally, teenagers portrayed in a flat way and with fake dialogues.

From the diagnosis of Max and the beginning of the central journey is that the production begins to emerge and the interest in the characters emerges. Herbert’s structure follows the traditional pattern of coming of age narratives and road trips, with well-known reflections that work reasonably well and maintain a fluid rhythm. The most notorious problem in this section is Isaac who fails to bring Wally to life and his constant inexpressiveness detracts from the power of his dramatic arc.

For its final stretch, Herbert’s script reaches its nadir with the introduction of a grotesque twist, which wrecks the story entirely and contradicts the most important aspects of the story, as well as setting an uneven tone for the last scenes. , no room for redemption.

In conclusion…

Don´t make me go It tries to be a moving drama and present positive messages that resonate with viewers, but that effort is destroyed by an uneven script and a twist ending that removes all the highlights of the production. A nonsense.