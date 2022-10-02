Review of Don’t worry dear, the latest film by Olivia Wilde, without spoilers

Don’t Worry Darling is a science fiction film directed by Olivia Wilde and starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.

Do not worry dear is the last movie olivia Wilde. The film takes us back to the 50s, to an exclusive urbanization, where only the workers of the company that owns the site live, and their charming wives and children. The story revolves around the idyllic marriage of Jack Y Alice Chambers (Harry styles Y Florence Pugh), he an engineer and she a housewife, the prototype of a happy couple who seem to be on a continuous honeymoon.

Jackalong with the rest of the men, works on a secret project called Victoria that the women are unaware of, the little they know is that the creator of this utopia is the charismatic Frank (Chris Pine).

In Do not worry dearevery morning, Alice goodbye to Jack when she goes to work, then she does the housework, and then she goes to the mall to hang out with the rest of her neighbors. On the way back she prepares dinner for Jack, with whom he has a moment of passion, and then the night is summed up in a party and alcohol. Everything seems perfect, too perfect. But after an event, Alice you begin to question what is happening around you, which will give way to secrets, deceptions and manipulations that we will not reveal to avoid spoilers.

Don’t worry dear review

Olivia Wilde He has already confirmed that he has been inspired by tapes like Matrix, The Truman Show either The Stepford Wives. And just like these kinds of movies, Do not worry dear It lets us intuit that there is something strange in everything we are seeing on the screen from the beginning, it generates a feeling of discomfort that makes the audience pay attention to what is happening. Although this effect disappears immediately, because the viewer is able to intuit what is happening. Even when the movie reveals the big mystery there aren’t too many surprises.

The feeling of discomfort is partly thanks to the good work of John Powell with the soundtrack, which accompanies the story very well, generating moments of anguish. But as we have said before, the mystery is disappearing and with it, the sensations generated by the music.

Despite having a lot of potential, the script is simplistic, the plot is not something that we have not seen in other films of the same style. As mentioned before, the viewer is able to sense what is happening, even when the tape has not revealed much. What starts out as an interesting story is gradually diluted, even ignoring elements that are presented from the beginning and are shown as important to trigger the story.

The address of Olivia Wilde complies, but, like the plot, could have given much more of itself. In this film, Wilde has focused on the visual (great work by the director of photography, Matthew Libatique) showing us the idealized image of the 50s, full of attractive people, costumes and classic cars and pastel tones that contrast with the surrounding desert environment, which makes us feel that the protagonists live in a kind of Eden’s garden.

Despite notably standing out in the visual section, the director abuses the dreamlike elements too much, giving the feeling, at times, of implementing these resources without any prior planning. There are also scenes, especially those that contain some action, that look a bit sloppy and that could have given much more of themselves.





Don’t worry dear, Florence Pugh saves you

Despite a “complying” direction and a somewhat simple script, what the film stands out for is the performance of the actors. Most of the story is told from the perspective of the role of Florence Pughwhich alone raises the quality of the film, proving once again that she does not do any bad acting. Harry Styles demonstrates his potential as an actor, as he emerges victorious from his first leading role, his performance is very solid, making it clear that if he wants, he can dedicate himself to the world of acting. Pugh Y styles They show great chemistry as an idyllic couple and are able to get more than one smile from the public.

The performance of Chris Pine What Frankbusiness leader of Victory Project is also outstanding. Even without counting as many minutes on screen as Pugh Y styles, his scenes are magnificent, where you see a charismatic leader whom everyone glorifies, while having a disturbing attitude that indicates that he knows more than he says. Special mention to the performance of olivia Wilde What Bunnythe neighbor of Alice who proves to be a deeper character than he first appears.

The rest of the cast is made up of Nick Kroll, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan Y Douglas Smith with good performances.

Conclusion of Don’t Worry Dear, Not So Bad, Not So Good

One of the great inconveniences that he has had Do not worry dear, is that more has been said about what happened behind the cameras than about the film itself. The problems of Wilde Y Shia Labeuf (the paper of Jack was going to be his), the romance of the director with Harry Styles , love triangles… if so much is being talked about the film it is not because of its quality. It is very possible that, without this media spectacle, the film would not have had such an impact.

Do not worry dear It gives the feeling of being a want and I can’t, the film has a lot of potential, but it seems that it stays in no man’s land, making the plot lack originality, since we have already seen this kind of stories, although it manages to introduce messages very well related to nostalgia and the role of women in society. Even so, it is not the disaster that many are saying, the performances, especially from Florence Pugh, they are excellent and make the film shine much more than the rest of the elements in the film allow it to. Olivia Wilde.

Do not worry dear It will hit theaters on September 23.