Review of Dualities (Echoes) the Netflix mystery thriller

In addition to adding to its catalog today the series Soul, Netflix has another novelty linked to the mystery that will delight lovers of arguments that involve confused identities linked to doppelgängers, especially when they are the ones from the manual: the twin brothers.

Is about dualities (echoes) a seven-episode miniseries created by Vanessa Gazy, with Brian Yorkey (for thirteen reasons) and Quinton Peoples (Runaways) serving as producers and showrunners.

VIDEO Trailer for Echoes, Netflix’s psychological thriller starring Michelle Monaghan

The Serie echoes introduces us to Leni and Gina, two identical twins who hide many secrets and a few traumas that drag from childhood and adolescence.

One day one of them disappears forcing the other to move from Los Angeles to the Mount Echo ranch where her husband and daughter are desperately looking for her. Everything indicates that they have been victims of a robbery, since several horses are missing from the stable.

Once she begins to investigate, she discovers that she could be having an affair with a young man whom they had lost track of after a spectacular fire that he was accused of causing, but what worries her most is that, for the first time, the communication between them has been completely broken.

As the plot progresses we discover that Leni and Gina they had reached a pact to exchange their identities once a yearin such a way that they consider themselves the same person divided into two bodies and they share absolutely everything, including motherhood and the intimate relationship with their respective husbands.

Sustaining his monumental lie involves constant faking, manipulating and lying, so when one disappears from the puzzle, his world is turned upside down. Only provisionally and to keep up appearances before her family, he decides to maintain both identities simultaneously… until the past explodes in her face and she has no choice but to face her decisions in the future. past of her

echoes either Duality, as it has been transferred to the Spanish public, is a series that has many problems. The biggest of them is repetition. With the intention of creating a final plot twistthe series is unnecessarily lengthened with two episodes that do nothing more than go around the same thing.

The concoction of stories that he wants to narrate is also striking: as we access the memories of a traumatized mind, we return again and again to events to which we have restricted access and only at the end is the cake discovered. But of course, we have had time to imagine where the shots would go much earlier.

And, worst of all, it leaves many loose ends that don’t add up. She literally forgets about some secondary characters, like the one he plays Matt Bomer, which is never given too much attention, by the way. If it had ended in the fifth episode it would be rounder.

It is michelle monaghan the right choice to support the series? The answer is no. He tries hard, there is no doubt, but it is the changes in the hairstyle that give us the key to who is who. He never manages to generate real concern in us by asking us who he is playing and in this way the fiction wastes an important bullet since it was enough to generate chills.

In summary, Dualities was enough for a curious desktop movie, but in no way justifies seven episodes of between 40 and 55 minutes. Too much development for a predictable story in which the fantastic has no place and in which, to be honest, there are not many overtones of realism.

We are not going to say that it is impossible to confuse two twins, but sustaining a lie of this magnitude in the long term seems very unlikely and, above all, very unsatisfactory for the parties involved, no matter how much brotherly love two sisters profess. Duality I would have given for more with a slightly more ambitious and less redundant script.