Review of Enzo the Croco – Zickma

Title VO: lyle lyle crocodile

Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon

Actors: Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley

Duration: 1H47

Release date: November 30, 2022

If the comparison with Paddington seems inevitable when discovering the poster and the concept behind this Enzo the crocodile, unfortunately it will stop there as this new film is very targeted at “young audiences” to the point of leaving aside adults who will not find anything good around here.

Between songs in English or French depending on the passages of the film, none manages to stand out and none provides really funny moments in the film.

Regarding the casting, the latter makes boxes with in particular a Javier Bardem came to pick up his check.

Another disturbing moment of the film, the idea of ​​a crocodile that we imagine with a big voice… Sings (his only means of expression) with a very high pitched voice. It’s strange and borderline incoherent. We are talking about a crocodile and not a mouse…

Remains a classic story, agreed and an end full of good feelings as we like to see from time to time.

Enzo the crocodile should entertain children from 3 to 8 years old… Not beyond!

