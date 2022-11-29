Review of Enzo the Croco – Zickma
Enzo the Croco
For the
- An outing with the kids
Cons
- Only for children
- Unmemorable songs
Title VO: lyle lyle crocodile
Director: Will Speck and Josh Gordon
Actors: Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley
Duration: 1H47
Release date: November 30, 2022
If the comparison with Paddington seems inevitable when discovering the poster and the concept behind this Enzo the crocodile, unfortunately it will stop there as this new film is very targeted at “young audiences” to the point of leaving aside adults who will not find anything good around here.
Between songs in English or French depending on the passages of the film, none manages to stand out and none provides really funny moments in the film.
Regarding the casting, the latter makes boxes with in particular a Javier Bardem came to pick up his check.
Another disturbing moment of the film, the idea of a crocodile that we imagine with a big voice… Sings (his only means of expression) with a very high pitched voice. It’s strange and borderline incoherent. We are talking about a crocodile and not a mouse…
Remains a classic story, agreed and an end full of good feelings as we like to see from time to time.
Enzo the crocodile should entertain children from 3 to 8 years old… Not beyond!
