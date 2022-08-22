Review of ‘Fantasies of a writer’, with Léa Seydoux

They say that, during the filming of ‘Comment je me suis disputed… (ma vie sexuelle)’ (1996), the director Arnaud Desplechin distributed among the members of his team different copies of ‘Deceit’, Philip Roth’s novel published six years before and that, despite not having gone down in history as one of the most valued works of the Pulitzer winner, had the French filmmaker terribly captivated.

It took more than two decades for Desplechin, taking advantage of the pandemic break, to shape an intimate treatment of the novel, propping up Roth’s lines of dialogue in an apparently simple approach in which, with careful forms, he must overcome the background. that for years has haunted his head.

‘Fantasías de unwriter’ is empty in content but deceptively magnetic in its tempo, a constant dance of irresistible Gallic pomposity in which Desplechin improves on his attempt at ‘Three Memories of My Youth’ (2015) and keeps us captive to the marital diatribes of its protagonist, a writer (a Roth lookalike) who creates his next job at the expense of the women who populate his sheets.

Denis Podalydès keeps his cool as best he can while being illuminated by the overwhelming presence of a Léa Seydoux who seems to create her own character, own film wink included. Immersed in the role, she plays with the same desire that the filmmaker manifests when it comes to keeping us pending a story that, in the end, simply ends.

For lovers of the comings and goings of a half-dressed Philip Roth

The best: Desplechin’s hypnotic tempo, always illuminated by Léa Seydoux.

The worst: the feeling of emptiness after the collection of (dis)encounters.

DATA SHEET

Address: Arnaud Desplechin Distribution: Denis Podalydès, Léa Seydoux, Emmanuelle Devos, Miglen Mirtchev Original title: Tromperie Country: France Year: 2021 Release date: 03–06-2022 Gender: Drama Script: Arnaud Desplechin, Julie Peyr (Novel by Philip Roth) Duration: 105 minutes

Synopsis: London, 1987. Philip is a famous American writer living in exile in London. His mistress regularly visits him at his office, a haven for the two lovers. There they make love, argue, reconcile and talk for hours about the women who mark their lives, about sex, anti-Semitism, literature and staying true to oneself.

