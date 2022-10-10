Review of “I Was Here”, the disturbing British thriller with Hugh Bonneville

I was here (I came by, 2022) begins with Toby and Jay, two young graffiti artists who enter the mansions of powerful people, to expose them and leave a graffiti with their hallmark: “I was here.” Conflict erupts when Jay, an expectant father, retires, and Toby goes on to scold retired judge Sir Hector Blake. But what Toby discovers inside that house causes a twist in his life and of course in history.

Babak Anvari (BAFTA winner) based on his own script, which he signs together with Namsi Khan, builds a thriller full of unexpected turns that changes its protagonists as the story progresses. One of the great discoveries of I was here It’s the wow factor. When the viewer assumes that everything is going one way, it turns abruptly to change the lives of each of those involved. Telling too much of the plot would mean ruining the narrative twists that occur systematically throughout the footage and make the story attractive.

I was here It is a surprising thriller full of suspense and dementia that, without being original and with a classic structure, surprises and keeps the viewer in a permanent state of alert. A dark, gruesome film, Hitchcockian in its essence, with aristocrats, common people and a McGuffin (that thing that you don’t see, but that makes the movie work, which is always there, even if it’s not talked about).