Review of ‘Interstellar’ (2014) – SOYDECINE.COM

In 2014 it hit theaters. interstellarscience fiction movie Christopher Nolan starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, David Gyasi Y Jessica Chastain among others. It has rained a lot since then, but in soydecine.com We believe that it is never a bad time to look back and talk about what we consider to be one of the great modern science fiction films.

Interstellar trailer and synopsis

INTERSTELLAR TRAILER | WARNER

The film tells the story of a team of astronauts traveling through a wormhole looking for a new home for humans. The destruction of the crops on Earth made it more and more difficult to conserve the crops and the survival of humanity is threatened. Joseph Cooper (McConaughey), a former NASA engineer and pilot, discovers geographical coordinates written in binary code that guide them to a secret NASA facility. Once there he meets Cooper’s former teacher, Dr. Brand.

The Dr. tells Cooper of the existence of several potentially habitable planets for humanity. After that, he recruits him to be a pilot of the spaceship Endurance in order to investigate these planets. This is how Joseph Cooper together with scientists Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), Romilly (David Gyasi) and Doyle (Wes Bentley) embark on a space adventure to save the human race.

Interstellar and the work of Kip Thorne

The film was inspired by the work of the American theoretical physicist Kip Thorne. He participated in its realization as executive producer and scientific consultant. Winner of the Nobel Prize in Physics and the Princess of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical ResearchThorne collaborated with the film’s team to make the film as true to science as possible.

INTERSTELLAR: THE SCIENCE OF KIP THORNE | SOYDECINE.COM CHANNEL

The main reason that Kip Thorne was chosen to participate in the creation of Interstellar was because he is one of the first people to conduct scientific research on the relationship between the laws of physics and the multiple connection of space and time. Namely, if wormholes can be traversed and if it is possible to use them as a “time machine”. In this way, he managed to show that Lorentzian wormholes violate some of the principles of quantum mechanics, which was a fundamental discovery for physics.

Interstellar Review

If we analyze what the critics of Interstellar say, we find opinions that, for the most part, are very positive. Here we leave you with some of them:

“A slalom through the exhilarating space-time holes of Christopher Nolan’s grand imagination, which is both a science geek’s fever dream and a formidable reflection on what makes us human..”

Variety

“A beautiful and daring cosmic adventure, with a surreal and dreamlike touch. (…)“

time out

“A great double success, packed with intelligence and sentimentality like you’ve never seen. (…) It’s not perfect, but it’s totally satisfying (…) it’s Nolan’s roundest movie to date“

IndieWire

Influenced by movies starwars, bladerunner Y Alien, the production of the film cost 165 million dollars and the duration of the film is 169 minutes. This means that each minute of footage cost almost a million dollars. interstellar It is considered by many to be one of the best science fiction films of all time. In fact, many place it on a par with great classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey. Are you interested in physics or do you just want to see a movie that leaves you speechless? If so, no doubt interstellar It is our main recommendation.