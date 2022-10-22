Review of La Protégé, the insubstantial and forgettable action thriller that only Maggie Q saves.

After the sad delay of john wick 4 by 2023, fans of the action movies we were in mourning, waiting like water in May for a new film of the genre and, certainly, the protégé It looked good enough to spend some time disconnecting the neuron and getting carried away by a lighthearted proposal.

Greater expectations even knowing that he was directing Martin Campbelldirector of films like Royal Casino either the legend of the fox (although also loud bumps like Green Lantern).

But it is that in front of the script we have Martin Wenckwith previous works such as The Equalizer, The mercenaries 2 either Jack Reacher: never go back. There was supposed to be enough talent and experience behind this proposal to at least raise it above passing, but… no.

VIDEO Trailer of The Protected in Spanish HD

The movie the protégé introduces us to little Anna, a Vietnamese girl who is found by Moody, a legendary assassin who ends up becoming her mentor and also, in some way, a father figure for her.

Over the years, Anna follows in his footsteps, becoming one of the most skilled hit-men of her generation. But she is still far from having a quiet life.

One fine day, Moody’s lair is broken into and he is brutally murdered, leading Anna to swear revenge against her attacker. With this intention, she allies herself with Rembrandt, a famous but enigmatic assassin who attracts her as much as he challenges her.

Enumerating the problems of La protege can lead to a litany: the script is puny, the action scarce and shabby, the chemistry between the characters null, the inconsistent and blushing love approaches, and it has a worrying tendency to miss out on a squad where Michael Keaton and Robert Patrick fare particularly poorly.

In general, the film gives a sensation of déjà vu: all this has already been told to us in more memorable productions than this one with a better rhythm, a less tricky and clumsy script and more imagination, even erecting authentic fictional universes with their own rules.

The Protected – Image Gallery ( 4 images)

The two most notable aspects of the protégé are the interpretation of Maggie Q.who fits perfectly with her character and is already quite seasoned after having given life to Nikita or have participated in other physically demanding productions, and the photography by David Tattersallwhich takes incredible advantage of contrast and color-rich compositions.

For the rest, we are not only facing a formulaic film, which would be more “salvable”, but rather a tape that looks like a 90s TV movie. His greatest sin is to underestimate the viewer and treat him as if he were a fool, pretending to commune with mill wheels. Halfway through the movie (if not before), it’s easy to get ahead of the pitfalls of the story, and thus the end.

In sum, the protégé goes on for a long time and is one of the least interesting films of all those arriving at the box office this week, with the permission of the world is yoursthe comedy of the compadres that serves as a sequel to the world is yours that has no redemption.

It therefore remains as a minor film by its director and as a perfectly forgettable proposal that has a hard time surviving the first weekend at the box office, despite its acting cast.

It will not be the film that takes away our hunger for action moviesso we will have to revisit Atomic, Gunpowder Milkshake either Lucy, if you rush me. Too bad Maggie Q. hasn’t been given a role to match her talent!