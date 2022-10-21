Review of Look How They Run, a nice exercise in metafiction with a fantastic Saoirse Ronan

Do you like police novels? Are you looking forward to the premiere of Backstabbing: The Glass Onion Mystery? Are you passionate about movies in which you have to search for the killer Cluedo style? If you give us three “yeses”, we have to recommend you look how they runa 98-minute film that marks the feature-length debut of director Tom George.

The name will sound familiar to series fans who have him signed for having won the BAFTA for best screenplay in 2018 for his writing work on The Country. It is clear that he is good at comedy, given that the film that is his debut film runs in a humorous key, extracting a lot of substance from the universe of characters that populate the story that is presented to us.

VIDEO Exclusive clip from the movie Watch Them Run centered on Adrien Brody’s character

Watch how they run offers us a metalinguistic exercise dissecting gender tapes. It all begins with a movie producer considering turning Agatha Christie’s popular play “The Mousetrap” into a movie.

The disagreements in the creative team are obvious: the director, a cynical and moody character who defies convention, does not understand the screenwriter, an overrated guy and somewhat obsessed with asserting himself. In this context of general bewilderment, one of them appears suffocated, so Inspector Stoppard and rookie agent Stalker will have to search for the person responsible.

Everything that he has that is disbelieving and bored with his work, she has that is enthusiastic and committed to the possibility of deep research and even promotion. As if from one of Stalker’s favorite stories, both will be immersed in an intriguing and mysterious plot.

The game of cat and mouse

The first thing to point out before continuing our journey to the bowels of look how they run is that, despite what it may seem, this is not a story based on real events Nothing like that. It is true that Agatha Christie, the great British lady police icon appears in fiction, but she is one more character at the service of the plot, she does not obey reality.

The story revolves around the film adaptation of “The Mousetrap”, a play that began to be performed in London in 1952 and continued on the bill uninterruptedly until March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic broke its record. And what he proposes to us is a “who did it?” among the members of the theatrical company of the most famous of the “who did it?”.

Look how they run – Image gallery ( 4 images)

Pure metafiction with a double purpose: homage and non-offensive mockery. The wars of egos, the conflicting personalities of the different figures that appear and the extreme behaviors that are going to develop, raise sporadic laughter (it is tremendous to see Christie brandishing a poker) and in general, sympathy for a story that seeks complicity of the viewer.

Although all the interpreters perform their work satisfactorily, they stand out above the rest Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan both together and separately. It is impossible not to fall in love with the enthusiasm of the latter when dealing with a young, enthusiastic, bright, verbose character with an enviable mental agility.

The movie look how they run successfully avoids comparisons with similar works, being set in the fifties and daring to tell a story in which it is as important to catch the murderer as it is to provide a suitable ending for the characters it presents us with.

For the rest, few drawbacks to a delicious production that puts a lot of care into the artistic design and set design, as well as when it comes to tackling the characterizations, with refined styling, hairdressing and makeup departments. We take a good plunge into the decade and we have a few laughs along the way. Who gives more?