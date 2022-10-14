Review of “Paris, District 13”, love in liquid times by Jacques Audiard

Paris, District 13 (Les Olympiades, 2021), which had its premiere in the Official Competition of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, is set in the south of the 13th arrondissement of Paris, in the neighborhood of Les Olympiades, moving away from the imposing Parisian architecture to focus on those ordinary buildings and in those who inhabit them. Les Olympiades, an area far from the Eiffel Tower and the Palace of Versailles, is made up of eight huge skyscrapers and a multi-ethnic population. But despite its title, the film doesn’t focus on the city, but on the lives of a group of millennials living in the neighborhood, all trying to navigate the vicissitudes of love in the age of apps and the internet.

The story, of multi-ethnic young people, focuses on four characters with emotional weaknesses who will experience various stories of unfinished love (and heartbreak): Émilie (Lucie Zhang), Camille (Makita Samba), Nora (Noémie Merlant) and Amber Sweet (Jehnny Beth ). Three stories intertwined by characters who use sex as a compass that guides them towards an unstable future. Paris, District 13 He also talks about the work environment and its deficiencies, but it is in the field of sentimental relationships from where he moves.

Three girls and one boy, friends, lovers, and sometimes both. A girl who sleeps with her roommate, a university professor, and leaves work to have sex with strangers. The professor who drops everything to manage a friend’s real estate agency and has sex with his employee, a girl who had to drop out after being harassed because of her resemblance to a camgirl; and the camgirl, who ends up getting involved with the young woman who looks like her to bare her soul. Four stories that seek to generate a reflection on love and sex in liquid times from young millennials and where it is almost impossible not to establish an association with Zygmunt Bauman and his concept of liquid society.

Divided into three parts (“it started like this”, “a month later”, “Sunday”), with an explosive pop soundtrack signed by Rone, which helps to give a physical dimension to a certain feeling of loneliness and hesitation, and photographed in a powerful black and white that creates timelessness in the face of the modernity it portrays, but also a melancholic atmosphere and a certain sadness, Paris, 13th District he goes inside his characters to paint a generational portrait that analyses, socially and anthropologically, how intimate relationships take place in a modern society.