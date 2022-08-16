Review of ‘Persuasion’ (2022): Decision at Midnight

The theater director Carrie Cracknell returns to the cinema with ‘Persuasion’, produced by the Netflix platform, in which Anne Elliot, an eccentric young woman who lives with her family on the verge of bankruptcy, reunites with the rowdy Frederick Wentworth, her ex-lover, whom she rejected. She is about a woman who is a little bit turned around, who must make a momentous decision that will change her life forever. The plot is based on the last novel that, in 1818, wrote the unforgettable Jane Austen, now played in an anodyne way by Dakota Johnson, in a role far removed from the one embodied in ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ (Sam Taylor-Johnson, 2015) .

A biased irony forms the backbone of the images of this frustrated new version of a classic of English literature, in which contemporary resonances are inserted, in a failed attempt to modernize it. In the film, the characters seem to be taken from ‘The Hedgehog’s Dilemma’, a fable by Schopenhauer, in which a group of frozen hedgehogs approach each other to keep warm. But the closer they are, the more they risk getting spiked; the further away, the cold comes again. Something of all this happens to ‘Persuasion’, which never finds the tone, perspective, or exact distance to give life to an immortal story.