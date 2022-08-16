Review of “Persuasion”, Dakota Johnson is a worthy heroine of Austen

Jane Austen never goes out of style: the public’s fascination with her stories has led to multiple film adaptations, with varying results. From more traditional approaches such as “Sense and Sensibility” and “Pride and Prejudice”, to interesting exercises set in the present day, such as “Clueless” or “Fire Island”, there are endless options for all tastes. “Persuasion”from director Carrie Cracknell, is Netflix’s latest addition to this range of possibilities: an imperfect adaptation whose enjoyment will depend entirely on how much you let yourself fall in love with Dakota Johnson.

Anne (Dakota Johnson) lives sad and frustrated after being persuaded by her family and friends to let go of the love of her life, Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis). Eight years have passed since that misfortune, and now he is back as a bachelor, wealthy and respected captain. Will they both be able to pick up what they left in the past?

There are several decisions in this adaptation that are likely to upset the book’s biggest fans: Unlike Austen’s other pieces, “Persuasion” is one of her most serious and, at times, sad works. Anne’s family’s indifference to her pain and hopelessness at losing the man of her dreams make it a much less humorous book than Pride and Prejudice, for example. Cracknell decides to take a completely different approach than the source material and turns it into a romantic comedy with several modern twists.

Among the resources used, the one that is probably the most difficult to accept is how Anne breaks the fourth wall and speaks directly to the viewer. While this allows the lead to explain who’s who and make some interesting sideways, it can be tiring for those who aren’t satisfied with Dakota Johnson as the lead; Luckily, the charisma and sensitivity of the actress are more than enough to carry the film and get several smiles with her constant interventions.

For their part, the modern elements lend themselves to several clever jokes (in one scene, for example, Anne shows us the play list that Wentworth made for her when they were dating, consisting of a bunch of sheet music). However, those hoping for a period piece with more sophisticated humor (such as “Emma.” or the brilliant “Love & Friendship”) are likely to be disappointed. “Persuasion” is much more like a “Bridget Jones’s Diary”-style rom-com (we even see Anne get drunk alone in a bathtub as she weeps bitterly).

Similar to “The Incredible Story of David Copperfield” or “Bridgerton”, the film offers us a diverse cast whose talent lives up to the hype. Mia McKenna-Bruce is particularly amazing as Anne’s obnoxious sister, and a lot of her comedic moments come from her. Nikki Amuka-Bird (“Old Men”) makes Lady Russel a true friend of Anne, although the film would have benefited more from her presence.

Like any adaptation of Austen set in the Regency Period, this one features beautiful landscapes, beautiful houses and rooms, several enviable costumes, and a lot of gossip. So if you’re one of those who believes there’s nothing new to find out about Austen, let’s hope this movie will persuade you otherwise.

“Persuasion” premieres July 15 on Netflix. Cover image courtesy of Netflix.