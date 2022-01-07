Review of Return to Win, film with a great Ben Affleck

Going Back was directed by Gavin O’Connor, whose prowess with sports drama was certified by 2004’s “Miracle”. Going Back to Win isn’t doing too bad either and boasts one of Ben Affleck’s best and convincing performances. .

O’Connor and Affleck have already worked successfully together on the quirky and fun “The Accountant“. Here they face a much more serious story, telling the life of a former basketball player separated from his wife and with alcoholism problems.

Affleck also had problems with alcoholism in real life and intentionally attempted to use that experience to, I use his own words: “access these deeply private aspects of myself,” making his interpretation of the subject more realistic. screen.

At the age of 47, Affleck’s scars are visible on his face and with acting he manages to convey the deep pain that drinking has caused him as well as the wild and seething anger he feels at how he wasted some periods. of his life.

Returning to Win is therefore a nice tribute to Affleck’s struggle but also to the filmmakers and his fellow actors. Even though Affleck is the only strong name in the cast, they all perform brilliantly, making the film a harmonious ensemble.

Obviously, Brad Ingelsby’s script leads us to spend a considerable amount of time with Jack Cunningham, Affleck’s character, so that we can discover why Jack turned to alcohol.

At first he is presented to us as a normal construction worker. Cunningham always has a can on hand, even when he’s in the shower. Most evenings he goes to Harold’s Place, a pub where he fraternizes over beer with other people … who bring him home drunk every time. Among other things, he does not accept the advice of his sister Beth (Michaela Watkins) and easily gets angry with her when she passes a message from his ex-wife Angela (Janina Gavankar). Jack is definitely a mess and Affleck is great at making it as believable as possible.

One day he gets a call from the principal of his former school, Bishop Hayes High School. The school basketball coach has had a heart attack and needs a replacement to finish the season. Is Jack interested?

Ben Affleck rejoices in Going Back to Win.

Apparently, Jack was a great basketball player. Named CIF Player of the Year for two consecutive years, before (for reasons we’ll find out) he ran aground in college. Too embarrassed to say no for reasons of alcoholism, he accepts the job.

The basketball that takes place in high school is a key element in the plot of “Return to Win”.

Unsurprisingly, as Jack tells assistant manager Dan Espinosa (Al Madrigal), Bishop Hayes’ team is a bunch of mediocre players who sting each other and have never heard of team spirit.

Among the players are Marcus (Melvin Gregg), Brandon (Brandon Wilson), talented but with low self-esteem, and Kenny (Will Ropp), who focuses more on his social life than on the team.

At first, the team doesn’t even get better under Jack’s leadership, but eventually the manager starts shaping the patterns and the team starts grinding victories.

Affleck supports the film from top to bottom. O’Connor told 34th Street Magazine that he came out of his latest detox period “the day before we started filming Return to Win.” So his desire for redemption made a difference.

Ben Affleck elevates what otherwise would have been a standard sports film. His performance is so exceptional that it leads to a new definition of the term “lead actor”: all the other members of Return to Win are only supporting his ability to tell this story about problems due to alcohol abuse.

I decided to give the film a 7 because I found Affleck’s performance incredible. Let me know if you agree with the review vote through the comments.