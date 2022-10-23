Review of “Stairs to Hell”, supernatural horror with Elisha Cuthbert

Ladder to hell (The Cellar, 2022) comes to the big screen with the aim that a mysterious basement is to blame for our nightmares. A family moves into their new home and, finding a strange room, nothing in their lives will ever be the same again.

Keira and Brian are a young couple with two teenage children, Ellie and Steven. The links between each member of the family are the true protagonists. Fragile, worn out, disinterested and, at times, incoherent, each family action is victimized to excuse itself. Although there is a work of terror that does not exaggerate when it comes to taking advantage of its resources (jump scaremusic and photography), as it goes on, the story is tiny and powerless.

Elisha Cuthbert, that actress we saw as a young woman in the girl next door (The girl next door, 2004) or in the series 24 (2001-2010), returns to the spotlight in the skin of Keira. On the other hand, Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: Final Chapter) takes the leading male role. Although the cast is not to blame for being trite, each scene that has both of them on stage exposes nervousness and ignorance. Perhaps they intentionally seek to annoy us, but this is countered by using interpersonal darkness as the stone in the shoe of a paranormal story.

Combining different elements of the horror genre such as monsters, hell, ghosts and haunted houses, Ladder to hell suffers if we have to analyze it technically. Problems of lighting, framing and rhythm get in the way and take us away from the film. Now, if we avert our eyes a bit and celebrate the construction of the atmosphere, this work can stress us out thanks to its density and disconnection.

Not very original but tense, we are in the presence of a horror story that manages to be traditional and immersive. However, when the veil is removed, it is weak and empty. A plan that lovers of terror can take, but that will leave them in the middle of the available steps.