Review of The Adam Project | Netflix

the adam project is the new blockbuster shawn levy (FreeGuy, Night in the museum). With a stellar cast in which we find Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalothe film has managed to be crowned one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of March 2022 by users of the platform.

Trailer and synopsis

TRAILER OF THE ADAM PROJECT IN SPANISH | NETFLIX SPAIN

the adam project tells the story of Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds), a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for Laura (Zoë Saldana), the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. When Adam’s ship crashes, he is sent spiraling into the year 2022, and the only place he knows from this time in his life: his house.

The film is directed by shawn levywritten by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

For many, The Adam Project It was one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of 2022.

Review of The Adam Project

After the success of Red alert (at least commercially speaking) Ryan Reynolds returns to Netflix in this film about time travel. Before hitting the button play I already knew more or less what I was going to find: a big budget film with that marked and repetitive formula that we have seen in dozens of blockbusters in recent years. And, for the most part, it is just what we find.

The Adam Project It does not innovate too much in the genre, being more of an action film (and even a comedy) than a science fiction one. Knowing the cast in advance does not help its main plot to surprise us, since, in fact, it anticipates where the shots are going to go. That said, I must say that this is one of those popcorn movies from Saturday night more enjoyable than I ever could have imagined.

The cast

As I say, knowing the cast beforehand gives us an idea of ​​where the shots will go, spoiling some of the surprise their story might offer. However, this does not prevent us from enjoying the trip that Shawn Levy offers us. As in almost all of his films, Ryan Reynolds plays Ryan Reynolds, bringing with him the jokes already so characteristic of his person. Of course, the tandem that he forms with the young Walker Scobell It is, in my eyes, the best thing about the film.

The cast is completed by two Marvel stars (Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana), Jennifer Garner (Alias) and Catherine Keener (Let me out), so you can get an idea of ​​where most of the budget has been spent.

An effective Blockbuster

the adam project it does not offer us one of those complex stories so characteristic of the genre. It is not one of those films that will leave us thinking about time travel after seeing it, but it is intended to be a block buster quite effective. It does not have too many moments focused on the action, although in its final stretch we can run into scenes of pure spectacularity.

What really caught my attention in this film, beyond some of the frenetic moments that it offers us, is the emotional charge that it projects under that layer of overproduction. And it is that, if we talk about dramatic scenes, I recognize that at some point its cast has managed to move me deeply.

Definitely

Like so many other blockbusters, the adam project It is one of those movies that will not last in our memories. However, watching it has been a real joy. Its plot is interesting, its interpretations are more than correct (especially those of Walker Scobell and Mark Ruffalo) and some of its scenes have managed to stir me inside, something that very few blockbusters they are able to do today, and for that alone I am more than grateful.