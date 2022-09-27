Review of the book ‘Atonement’ by Ian McEwan

These days I had the opportunity to watch a really excellent movie on Netflix. Its name in Spanish “Atonement, desire and sin”. Atonement (known as Atonement in Spain, and Atonement, desire and sin in Latin America). The film is directed by Joe Wright, starring James McAvoy as Robbie Turner and Keira Knightley as Cecilia Tallis, Saoirse Ronan as Briony Tallis (child), Vanessa Redgrave as Briony Tallis (adult), and Benedit Cumberbatch as Paul Marshall. A luxury cast.

The film has won multiple awards, including Best Picture and Best Production Design at the Bafta awards and best design in production, candidate for multiple categories in the Oscar awards and winner of the best soundtrack, and best film – drama and best soundtrack in the Golden Globe Awards. She has also been the winner of nine of the EñE Awards, including best film; It also won the award for best direction, best actress, best soundtrack, best photography, best editing, best costume design and best artistic direction.

The film is based on one of the best books by the British novelist, playwright, screenwriter and film producer Ian McEwan (Hampshire, 1948). Her name: “Expiation” (Anagrama, 2008).

In 2008, The Times included the author in the list of: “The 50 best British writers since 1945” and The Daily Telegraph in the list of “The 100 most powerful people in British culture”. McEwan, He is an intense human rights activist and has participated in countless activities in favor of the environment, freedom of expression and the press, and against war and violence.

Throughout his career he has won awards such as the Somerset Maughmann with his first anthology of short stories, and later the whitbreadthe Man Bookerthe award shakespeare or the James Tait Black Memorialamong others, and is a member of the Royal Society of Literature and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. McEwan studied English at the University of Sussexand Creative Writing in the East Anglia. Part of his great success is due to the film adaptations of such important works as The cement garden, Amsterdam, Atonement, Saturday, Solar or First love, Last ritesand, of course, the work that we review today.

A few months ago I had already read McEwan, the novella Nutshell (Anagram 2017) of which, in the newspaper “El País” of Spain they have said: “The walnut shell that Shakespeare mentioned in Hamlet it is the maternal womb from which a fetus feels, in effect, king of the infinite space of consciousness from which it acts as the narrator of this dark story of adultery and falsehood in which the sun of humor and winks often shines with which McEwan illuminates his extraordinary ethical tangles.”

The story of “Atonement” (book and film) has four parts:

The first begins on the hottest day of the summer of 1935, in the English countryside, at the home of the aristocratic Tallis family. The Tallis House is inhabited by the mother, Emily, and the youngest daughter, Briony Tallis, 13. After her mother’s abandonment and her father’s inability to care for them, the Tallis welcome their cousins, Lola and twins Pier and Jack. At the same time, her sister Cecilia Tallis and Leon Tallis, along with their friend, Paul Marshall, a millionaire businessman in the chocolate industry, arrive at the house from Cambridge, where they study, to spend the summer together. Also above, from Cambridge, where the father of the Tallis family has borne the cost of his studies, young Robbie Turner, son of the Tallis House maid.

Briony, who in her early teens has fallen in love with Robbie, sees her older sister Cecilia come out soaking wet from a fountain in front of the House, wearing only her underwear, as Robbie watches her. This, and other subsequent events, such as a wonderful scene in the library between Robbie and Cecilia, unleash an unusual tension that raises the play to its first climax. Climax in which one night the twins disappear and during the search, Briony discovers her cousin Lola lying in the field and a man running away from the scene, a confusing scene in which Lola implies that she has been raped. Briony, in his daze, assures that he has seen the person who did it and accuses Robbie, who is convicted and imprisoned, at which point the life of the Tallis family changes, including his cousins.

In the second part of the book – and the film – we are told about Robbie’s life, once he has been released from prison. It is the life of a doctor who could never be one, of a soldier whose only option has been to enlist in the army and leave for France. All this in World War II. We live the Dunkirk episode with all the pain possible. Towards the end of the second part, Robbie falls asleep in Dunkirk, one day before the evacuation of him.

In the third and fourth parts of the book, in 1999, we meet an elderly Briony, who has also been a nurse but who, above all, has become a renowned writer and who, from a distance in the future, observes and recounts that past that she took it upon herself to model. She attends Lola and Paul Marshall’s wedding. And she decides to write a novel that, between fiction and reality, tries to be an instrument of atonement, uniting Robbie and Cecilia forever. But nothing will ever be enough to atone for our crimes, and her belated reunion with her entire family at Tallis House will unleash painful and unexpected realities…

A book that is historical testimony, a romantic novel, a war novel, but also a novel of catharsis. Three books in one book, one of which is written by one of the characters. A great book, epic, if you will. Let us not be surprised, then, that McEwan is among the next Nobel Prize winners for literature.

