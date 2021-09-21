review of the book by Paula Hawkins

The queen author of the literary hints is back in the bookstore with the thriller “A slow burning fire”. After the global success of de The girl on the train, who also boasted a film adaptation with an amazing Emily Blunt in the role of the protagonist, And Inside the water, second novel by Paula Hawkins, the author became, for a certain period, a real literary influencer. For years, every suggestion of her to read any book she read has seen a positive increase in sales of the recommended novel. The reason is quickly explained: Paula Hawkins with her pen has mixed the canons of the thriller a bit, creating a roster of broken characters.

You will never find good and bad in his books, but people with more skeletons than you live inside the closet. This ambivalence in the characterizations causes the reader to lose the compass, and the result is a set of characters all equally suspicious. Inside the water I was not thrilled, I thought that Paula had lost the author’s polish that keeps you on a razor’s edge, but with A slow burning fire she came back with arrogance to make me read a thriller voraciously, losing all sense of time. We are in London, and the body of a boy is found on one of the houseboats on Regent’s Canal. It is his boat neighbor, Miriam, who uncovers the body and raises the alarm. The victim is Daniel Sutherland, a disgraced young scion forced to live on a houseboat. Miriam subtracts something from the crime scene and the investigation also reveals the name of a girl who spent the last night with the victim, and was seen by a witness walking away with bloody clothes. The girl in question is Laura. She lives on the fringes of society, has an impetuous character, has difficulty managing anger and, as a child, had an accident that compromised some mental faculties. Laura remembers almost nothing of that night, she was drunk and struggling to accept that she hurt her occasional lover. And finally there is a third woman, Daniel’s aunt, Carla.

Daniel was the son of Carla’s deceased sister. He didn’t have a good relationship with his aunt. Carla had closed in on herself following a personal tragedy, isolating herself from everyone. Miriam also seems unwilling to cooperate with the investigation and has no intention of disclosing that she stole anything from the crime scene. In the past she trusted someone she thought was a friend and came out with broken bones. A budding author, she had entrusted the reading of her manuscript, a sort of memoir with a gruesome story inside, to a famous writer who had taken possession of it by publishing it in his own name. She doesn’t trust anyone Miriam, and the item taken from Daniel’s boat could offer her the chance to take back what was stolen from her. To intersperse the chapters of A slow burning fire there is another book, parts of a story that seem totally out of context create confusion by throwing fuel on a fire that is a weak flame but which, over time, takes on the contours of a fire of disastrous and devastating dimensions.

I have great perplexity when a novel is advertised beyond belief e Paula Hawkins has always divided readers: there are those who consider her a true author, one of those able to rack the minds of her readers, and those who consider her only the result of an unprecedented advertising campaign. True, she is not among the most prolific writers, she writes little, she indulges even less, her books are either loved or hated. Personally, I never let myself be influenced by criticisms for bias, I prefer to know the subject and talk about it with knowledge of the facts and, if I tell you that A Slow Burning Fire is a thriller that will make you lose sleep, believe me and run to buy it. It will not be difficult to identify with what I call his broken characters, his trademark; it will not be difficult because we have all experienced something in life that has broken us: a grief, a disappointment, a tragedy. There are those who react by closing in on their pain, those who try to forget by drowning in alcohol and those who meditate revenge. AND, when it is the all-encompassing pain that moves our actions, that is a fire that is truly impossible to tame.

Loreads _of the blog Esmeralda Travel and Books