Review of the coercive measure for those involved in the Coral case is postponed again

The First Court of Instruction of the National District postponed until next Friday, March 11, the third mandatory review of the coercive measure of the six accused of belonging to a military-religious network, dismantled through the Coral operation, in May 2021.

Judge Raymundo Mejía adopted the decision because one of the defendants changed lawyers and the representative of another excused himself.

Prosecutor Mirna Ortiz, in charge of litigation at the Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Persecution of Corruption (Pepca), maintained that the Public Ministry was ready but that the defense of Alejandro Montero, who was recently empowered, requested a postponement to be able to see the file.

He also indicated that the lawyer Félix Portes, defense of the accused Rafael Núñez de Aza, excused himself because he had another judicial process in the interior of the country.

In that same order, the prosecutor specified that the judge warned that “the next hearing will be known when the majority of the parties attend”, after noting that it has already been postponed three times.

The mandatory review corresponds to the coercive measure imposed on Major General Adán Cáceres Silvestre, former head of escort for former President Danilo Medina; Pastor Rossy Guzmán Sánchez, Lieutenant Colonel of the National Police, Rafael Núñez de Aza; the corporal of that order institution and son of the pastor, Tanner Antonio Flete Guzmán, Sergeant Alejandro José Montero Cruz and Army Major Raúl Alejandro Girón Jiménez.

All those implicated above are in custody for 18 months in Najayo prison, except Girón Jiménez, who is serving house arrest.