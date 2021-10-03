Review of the cult movie from the 70s with Jack Nicholson

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest: Review, Cast and Plot

On Netflix the tv series is available Ratched (2020) based on the head nurse character Mildred Ratched, featured in the cult movie of the 70s One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) directed by the Czechoslovakian Milos Forman which earned him the Oscar for Best Director in 1976, starring Jack Nicholson who won his first Oscar for Best Actor.

The plot of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Randle Patrick McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is a prisoner who arrives at Salem psychiatric hospital pretending to be mentally ill to escape prison life and try to escape to Canada.

Thanks to his unconventional spirit against the hospital staff and its rules, he forms a group of patients around him with whom he spends his days making them understand that they are not only mentally ill but people with rights, needs and feelings.

The nonconformity of Patrick however, he will have to face the intransigence of the head nurse Ratched which will block all its initiatives to make the stay more disciplined.

The cast of the film

The protagonist of the film is an extraordinary one Jack Nicholson who surrenders herself forever to the history of cinema and in the common imagination, as well as the rigid head nurse played by Louis Fletcher who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

A rookie is part of the cast Christopher Lloyd, who will then play iconic roles such as the eccentric scientist Emmet Brown in the trilogy of Back to the Future and the judge Morton in the movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit (R. Zemekis, 1988), and a young man Danny DeVito to the first important interpretation in the world of cinema.

The review

Randle Patrick McMurphy it is the crazed splinter of freedom that with its non-conformism tries to break the yoke of the dictatorship of the terrible head nurse who sees the patients as people unable to rehabilitate and destined to die in there, because they are not suitable for living in society.

The character of Jack Nicholson will make the various patients understand that they are not just sick people but people with needs and rights continually trampled on in an environment that does not rehabilitate, which is more like a prison, perhaps worse than the one it comes from Make them.

The “Big Boss” Bromden (Will Sampson), a Native American resident in the facility mute by choice for fear of making the same mistakes as his ancestors.

Bromden is a silent character who will understand the lesson of McMurphy and he will decide to escape by uprooting the sink that the protagonist already tried to break without success, not before having freed his friend from all suffering in one of the best endings in the history of cinema. A real hymn to life and freedom.

A blatant criticism of Milos Forman to a system, that of the US asylums, which treated the sick like animals subjected to treatments now considered inhumane, such as lobotomy and electroshock, and relegating them to rot in the cells and halls of the structures.

A film that all cinema fans should see, especially if you are planning to start the new series Netflix Ratched, spin off of this splendid masterpiece of cinema.