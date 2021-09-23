Review of the enthralling miniseries with Reese Whiterspoon and Kerry Washington

The engaging drama based on Celeste Ng’s novel of the same name is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Our review.

The soil is said to become more fertile after a fire. Or at least that’s the belief of Mia, the tormented artist portrayed in Little Fires Everywhere by a magnetic Kerry Washington. But how does a fire start from so many small fires and what are the sparks that feed it? The Hulu drama, recently arrived in streaming on Amazon Prime Video also dubbed in Italian, it shows the path of two diametrically opposed women and mothers, with two life stories at the antipodes, which clash until an inevitable fire, literal and metaphorical, which will change their lives forever. How will this point out review, Little Fires Everywhere is the story of two (but actually more than two) women told with grace, attention to detail and great interpreters in eight episodes that, while running fast, leave their mark.

The plot of Little Fires Everywhere

But let’s proceed in order. Written by Liz Tigelaar (Casual), Little Fires Everywhere is set in Shaker Heights, a small suburb of Cleveland, Ohio, where everything is, only in appearance, perfect: the grass no more than 6 inches tall, the majestic facades of Victorian houses, the rubbish strictly stored in the back yards . The quiet of this idyllic town is shattered by the arrival of Mia Warren (Kerry Washington), a wandering artist and young single mother with a dark past. The woman rents an apartment for herself and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood), soon making friends with the owner Elena Richardson (Reese Witherspoon), mother of four, part-time journalist and a respectable middle-class man eager to appear generous and open-minded. Things get complicated when Elena’s best friend Linda (Rosemarie DeWitt) starts a legal battle for custody of a girl abandoned a year earlier by her birth mother. Mia furiously takes her side while Elena supports her friend Linda. Why does Mia take this matter so personally? Elena begins to investigate by discovering unexpected secrets. Until a huge fire breaks out in his house. How did it happen? The series starts from this tragic event to tell, going backwards, the lives of the two protagonists, two women with a profoundly different background but who share the same sentiment: unconditional love for their children.

Maternity, racism, respectability: The themes of Little Fires Everywhere

Just the theme of the maternity and the fil rouge running through the entire miniseries. Little Fires Everywhere poses an important question to viewers: What does it mean to be a good mother? Without claiming to offer an answer, the series shows that there are no rules to follow to be a good parent and that every woman has a personal story that no one can afford to judge. Even the seemingly perfect Elena (a Reese Witherspoon still perfect in the role of the seemingly flawless mother, after the rehearsal of Big Little Lies) hides wounds that make it, in the end, deeply human. The miniseries also talks about discrimination by pointing out how much America of the 90s was crossed by a structural racism, still difficult to eradicate today. Elena wants to appear open and conciliatory by deciding, at first, that she wants to help Mia at all costs, also and above all because she is black, as well as her daughter Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), who is engaged to a black guy but never misses the opportunity to point out some differences between blacks and whites.

An excellent cast for a miniseries full of details

There are two technical elements that are most striking when looking Little Fires Everywhere: the cast, highly sought after and well balanced, and the attention to detail. If the talent of Witherspoon and Washington was already known, it is surprising that of the younger performers. It is the case of Lexi Underwood, Megan Scott, Jade Pettyjohn but above all AnnaSophia Robb And Tiffany Boone in the role of the younger versions of the protagonists. The 90s setting is flawlessly recreated through costumes, hairstyles, music, pop quotes and furniture that make you nostalgic for an often underestimated decade. It is impressive then the visual richness of the opening credits, which show the different symbolic objects of the story catch fire: they are magnetic and impossible to jump.

As we understand from this review, Little Fires Everywhere is a miniseries destined to leave its mark. If, at first glance, it might seem very close to Big Little Lies of HBO (the comparison is essential), focusing on the complexity of motherhood and far from the need to represent dark mysteries and murders to be interesting, in reality it deviates a lot. The result is a well written product, complex but not heavy and destined, most likely, to be awarded with Emmy and Golden Globe..