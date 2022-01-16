review of the film by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

After the horror comedy Till death do Us part, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And Tyler Gillett are confronted with a milestone in horror cinema such as Scream, giving life to what, as stated by the protagonists of the film, presents itself as a real “requel” of the series, halfway between a classic sequel and a real reboot. An attitude underlined by the title: although it is in effect the fifth chapter of the series created by the genius of Wes Craven, Scream in fact it bears the same name as the progenitor, without the suffix of the number 5.

It’s been 10 years since Scream 4 and the events told in it. The world has totally changed, and with it horror cinema, directed towards a more authorial turn by the various Jordan Peele, Robert Eggers And Ari Aster. What does not change, however, is the fascination of the town of Woodsboro, the scene of the repeated personal odyssey of Sidney Prescott and the people she loves. In one of the many exquisite references to the first film of the series, we thus witness a revival of the legendary intro starring Drew Barrymore, which this time sees the iconic ghostface at the center of attention Jenna Ortega and his Tara Carpenter (whose surname is a clear homage to a master of horror cinema).

Tara loves Babadook, is inseparable from her smartphone and has a strong security system that allows her to instantly lock the doors of her house, but like that girl from 1996 she finds herself alone and helpless in the face of horror and madness. It is the beginning of a new wave of terror and violence which, as per the tradition of the series, is also a starting point for reflection on the state of cinema and on the vices and obsessions of the cinephiles themselves.

The new Scream is the requel we deserve

The new Scream it skilfully exploits the plot of the previous chapters, adapting it to the panorama of contemporary entertainment. In fact, we still have a thriller system (who is the killer? Or rather, who are the killers?) Applied to teenage horror dynamics, with inevitable parties and a group of young protagonists, one more ambiguous than the other. Obviously, there is also a reinterpretation of the rules of horror cinema, proposed in the first film by the character of Randy Meeks and updated in the various sequels. It is precisely on the sidelines of these rules that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin And Tyler Gillett they stage a pungent satire of contemporary cinema, without fear of mentioning names and surnames.

Emblematic is the mention a Stab 8, eighth installment of the fictional series based on the events of the films of Scream, hated by fans because the director (the same as Murder Dinner – Knives Out) would be guilty of disrespect towards them. It is not difficult to connect the dots and read in this passage an attack on the fans of Star Wars, who in 2017 poured all their hatred on Rian Johnson, director of Murder Dinner – Knives Out and guilty according to them of having upset the canon of the saga in the eighth episode Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

From a more general point of view, it is the entire Hollywood industry that is put on the dock and bluntly defined as “free of ideas”. Just the recent projects related to Star Wars, along with Ghostbusters: Legacy and the new trilogy of Halloween (also protagonist of an appalling error of adaptation on Jamie Lee Curtis in the Italian dubbing), become the object of an analysis on modern sequels, which invariably require the presence of the old protagonists of the sagas and of new and younger characters linked to them by various kinship relationships.

The casting choices

From the end of a meta-cinematographic work, the new Scream it respects the spirit of the series and immerses itself in the same criticism it carries out, using the kinship between old and new protagonists as the cornerstone on which to base the plot. Here the painful notes of this requel begin, as none of the new characters (from the aforementioned Jenna Ortega to Melissa Barrera) proves to have the charisma necessary to inherit the weight of a series that has been handed down since 1996, also through the idiotic parodies of Scary Movie. It is not a case that Scream get into gear just as well-known faces such as Neve Campbell, David Arquette And Courteney Cox, called to lead the rescue against the overwhelming power of Ghostface, author of his inevitable slaughter.

From a meta-cinematic point of view, however, some casting choices stand out, such as those of Dylan Minnette (already seen in Thirteen), Mikey Madison (interpreter of one of Charles Manson’s followers in Once upon a time in… Hollywood) and that of Jack Quaid, son of Meg Ryan And Dennis Quaid but above all identical to the young Joshua Jackson, interpreter of Pacey in Dawson’s Creek. As always, the Devil is hiding in the details: the mastermind behind the teen drama series (explicitly mentioned in this chapter) and the saga of Scream is always the same, that is, the talented Kevin Williamson, in this case only executive producer.

The ambition of this requel is clearly to give a new impetus to a series that (at least on the big screen) had stopped since 2011. Doubts remain about the actual possibility of the new generation to carry on their shoulders the future of Scream. Probably, to follow up on this valuable operation, the two heroines Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox will still be needed.

The legacy of Scream

No wonder that even the fifth chapter of a genuinely and proudly derivative saga rests entirely on the solid shoulders of previous episodes, on contemporary pop culture and well-established dynamics. In particular, fans of the first hour of the jewel of Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson will recognize situations, shots and dialogues already staged in the previous chapters, and will not struggle to guess who may be hiding behind the mask of Ghostface. To surprise of this Scream However, it is not the solution of the mystery, but rather the motivation behind the umpteenth trail of blood in Woodsboro, which also in this case severely points the finger at the extremism and toxicity of some fans.

Scream it has never exhausted itself in the violence on stage (in this case more explicit than ever), but it has always overflowed off the screen. This series is not just a show to watch, but a work to be watched by, letting our criticalities and weaknesses come to light. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett perfectly capture this spirit, delivering us a requel perfectly in step with this confusing era, which once again uses entertainment and fear to create a new and updated compendium on the film and serial industry.

Scream is in Italian cinemas from January 13, distributed by Eagle Pictures.