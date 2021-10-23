News

review of the film by Pif

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

And we like assholes stood and watched: be hungry. Point.

An analysis full of anguish, but very much a reflection of today that disturbs to the point of making the vision of the film a totally open window on our conditions, on the continuous request to be productive, on a sentimental isolation prevented by costs and time. free, this too has become part of a terrible and engulfing industrial machine. Loving a hologram or a device is now a practice for the audiovisual (Her, Blade Runner 2049), but if this also has its own salary then everything can only upset and overturn expectations once again. Those unspeakable, fatal, led to degenerate just as we remain motionless to observe the fall.

Loading...
Advertisements

“Be hungry be crazy” which transforms the “vision” of Steve Jobs in the privacy cage spread out on social networks and in the spasmodic need for a world protracted towards digitization and functionality. Human beings have become both supply and demand of a continuously falling market where there is less and less money and more and more superfluous goods for which to have and want to spend. Pif’s is a world in which we already live and which it is good to realize, with a film that does not give hope because we can no longer have hope. So let’s continue to rely on the algorithm, on big data. To be exploited, to sacrifice food, rest, leisure. To try to cheer up the frustration with the internet, with delivery, with the new smartphone model. And we like assholes stood and watched.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

758
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
710
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
604
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
530
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
508
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
508
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
499
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
424
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
393
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
370
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top