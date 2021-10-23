review of the film by Pif

And we like assholes stood and watched: be hungry. Point.

An analysis full of anguish, but very much a reflection of today that disturbs to the point of making the vision of the film a totally open window on our conditions, on the continuous request to be productive, on a sentimental isolation prevented by costs and time. free, this too has become part of a terrible and engulfing industrial machine. Loving a hologram or a device is now a practice for the audiovisual (Her, Blade Runner 2049), but if this also has its own salary then everything can only upset and overturn expectations once again. Those unspeakable, fatal, led to degenerate just as we remain motionless to observe the fall.

“Be hungry be crazy” which transforms the “vision” of Steve Jobs in the privacy cage spread out on social networks and in the spasmodic need for a world protracted towards digitization and functionality. Human beings have become both supply and demand of a continuously falling market where there is less and less money and more and more superfluous goods for which to have and want to spend. Pif’s is a world in which we already live and which it is good to realize, with a film that does not give hope because we can no longer have hope. So let’s continue to rely on the algorithm, on big data. To be exploited, to sacrifice food, rest, leisure. To try to cheer up the frustration with the internet, with delivery, with the new smartphone model. And we like assholes stood and watched.