Review of the film ‘Cyrano’, with Peter Dinklage

Melodrama with a chorus and tears, overwhelming in terms of choreography of sensations, this is a work in which it is easy to recognize Joe Wright himself from ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005), ‘Atonement, beyond of passion’ (2007) and, above all, ‘Anna Karenina’ (2012); period pieces that, like this ‘Cyrano’, not as well told as sung (with the exception of its protagonist), sublimated the use of the scenic space and the management of the internal tempo of each scene for the sake of expressive underlining so ubiquitous that ended up turning these films almost into musicals without songs (unlike the latter, which does have them).

Sumptuous and emphatic by default, prone to emotional affectation via formal splendor, Wright once again shows in Cyrano that closeness to the saturation of signs (more ‘operetesque’ than operatic) that is so his own, something that links him, for example, to Baz Luhrmann , another that, whatever he does, always seems to work from the tonal premise that, no matter the sequence, any character could gurgle without ruining the overall cohesion.

The best: Dinklage’s work, almost impossible to describe.

The worst: the baroque style hampers the fluidity of the story at times.

Address: Joe Wright Distribution: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Mendelsohn, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Dolan Original title: Cyrano Country: UK, USA, Canada Year: 2021 Release date: 11–03-2022 Gender: Musical Script: Erica Schmidt. Construction site: Edmond Rosent Duration: 124 minutes

Synopsis: Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian. (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

