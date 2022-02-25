Review of the film ‘Cyrano’ with Peter Dinklage

Joe Wright is best when he makes movies about love. They may not always have a happy ending. In fact, they almost never do. But truly romantic films seem to be a rarer thing in contemporary cinema, and like Max Ophuls and Jacques Demy before him, Wright is almost unrivaled in his ability to make audiences move and suffer in maximalist splendor.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Christian in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” in an image provided by MGM. (Peter Mountain / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Cyrano is one of his best efforts among a series of notable films including Atonement (“Atonement, desire and sin”) and Pride & Prejudice (“Pride and Prejudice”). And this lavish adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic Cyrano de Bergerac appears to have been made by people IN LOVE, which could be at least partially attributed to the fact that the creatives behind the camera were as close to those in front: Wright is married to Haley Bennett, who plays Roxanne, and screenwriter Erica Schmidt is married to Peter Dinklage, who plays Cyrano.

Schmidt, it must be said, deserves more credit than screenwriting. She’s the playwright who not only had the idea for Dinklage to play the lovesick genie (and without her famous nose), but she also enlisted the members of the rock band The National to help with the music. Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner wrote it, and vocalist Matt Berninger collaborated with his wife Carin Besser on the lyrics.

Although it is not the first period drama to do so, it is an inspired decision to contrast the characteristic sounds of The National, painful, nostalgic and undeniably modern, in a neoclassical environment. Bennett has a particularly powerful and sumptuous voice that makes you sigh with it when he’s in pain. She studied singing and doesn’t often use those talents much, although one of her earliest roles was as a pop star in Music and Lyrics (“Lyrics and music”). Dinklage does not have the voice of a professional singer, but the ordinary quality of his has a sweetness that is more like Umbrellas of Cherbourg (“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”) who, like Rex Harrison in my fair lady (“My lovely lady”).

Besides, Dinklage doesn’t need a Broadway voice. He has that face and that beautiful expressiveness that he uses with great mastery. And Cyrano really needs an actor who can show all the emotions in a few moments. Take for example the thrilling tension of the scene where Roxanne, for whom he secretly pins, reveals to him that she has fallen in love at first sight with the handsome soldier Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr).

Everyone knows this story and knows how it ends. But Cyrano does a great job of allowing you to hold on to hope that it could be different, agonizing as it is.

And the three leading actors present their arguments convincingly. Christian may be clumsy with words and somewhat basic, but he’s still a human being with a heart whose love for Roxanne seems sincere. And Cyrano, for all his worldliness and ego and bravado, is reduced to crumbs when he’s around Roxanne, with whom he has genuine chemistry. She, too, is allowed to have contradictions, the innocence and wisdom of an old soul, as she navigates her wants and dislikes (including a slimy, smug suitor, De Guiche, played with mustache and decadence by Ben Mendelsohn behind powder and dandy changing rooms).

The production places Cyrano in the mid-1700s, a century after Rostand’s work, allowing costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini and cinematographer Seamus McGarvey to revel in pastel colors and bright, billowing fabrics as we all fall in love with the leads. The Sicilian city of Noto provides its beautiful baroque landscapes.

Also read: Review of the movie ‘The Desperate Hour’ with Naomi Watts

Wright has said that he simply wanted to do something beautiful during the pandemic. He pulled it off despite — or perhaps because — there were a few tears in the mix.

Cyrano, a United Artists Releasing premiere, debuts in theaters in the United States and Argentina on Friday (it will arrive in Mexico and Chile in April). It is rated PG-13 (warning parents that it may be inappropriate for children under 13) from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) for “some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief foul language.” Duration: 124 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.