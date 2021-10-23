review of the film / tv series with Liam Hemsworth • Universal Movies

Today we offer you the review of Most Dangerous Game, “Film / tv series” with Liam Hemsworth proposed in the catalog of Prime Video.

Born as a TV series for Quibi from 15 mini-episodes, Most Dangerous Game it underwent a subsequent reassembly becoming a feature film lasting over two hours. The direction was by Phil Abraham, television director of series known as Daredevil, Jack Ryan And Mad Men, while the storyline was adapted from a short story written by Richard Connell in 1942. In the cast space for Liam Hemsworth, Christoph Waltz And Sarah Gadon.

After discovering that he has an inoperable tumor, a desperate man (Liam Hemsworth) seeks help from a mysterious society that promises secure financial support. In order to obtain the financial help, which is essential for the future of his wife (Sarah Gadon) and his son on the way, but the man is forced to lend himself to a sadistic game created by the eccentric manager of the company (Christoph Waltz). Thus begins a manhunt in the middle of the city.

DIRECTION, SCRIPT AND EDITING

We start with the assumption that Most Dangerous Game was born as a series for Quibi, the digital service sunk even before being able to obtain the right consensus in the middle of the pandemic. Aware of the collapse of the digital service, the producers, in fact, have seen fit to readjust the series as a feature film and propose it to the digital market, a research that ended with the agreement obtained last year with Amazon Studios.

Having made this small but important premise, it is very clear that we are faced with a hybrid product that brings with it the strengths and weaknesses of this “productive transformation”. The new montage of Most Dangerous Game it is perhaps the most critical aspect of a product created to entertain the public in a completely different way. In the film by Phil Abraham, in fact, to weigh on the final result is undoubtedly an inappropriate editing, which certainly does not reward a script otherwise well developed by Scott Elder, Josh Harmon And Nick Santora. The various episodes seem almost reproduced one after the other, with almost forced narrative connections, and narrative lengths more appropriate to a television production than to a film.

To act as a counterpoint to an “almost villainous” montage, however, we point out a direction, that of Abraham, which rewards action, pure entertainment, but also the emotional aspect of a protagonist cornered by a difficult life, pushed into obscurity by noble motivations. In this regard, it is almost spontaneous to consider Most Dangerous Game a kind of Hunger Games set in the contemporary age, where the rich and ruthless Capitol City is revived here as a society that offers help in exchange for a perverse and sadistic game. As it happens … in the cast there is that handsome boy of Liam Hemsworth.

CAST AND TECHNICAL ASPECT

Despite the initial goal (a digital service intended for smartphones), Most Dangerous Game it enjoys a fair technical sector (separate editing) that rewards pure entertainment almost with flying colors. In the film, in fact, it is possible to appreciate some sequences, as well as well shot, also technically developed in the right way. In the two hours of viewing there are not many special effects, but at the same time a lot of space is given to the splendid city scenographies, to well-made hand-to-hand clashes, all with the support of a good photograph. It is not a first-rate product from this point of view, but it certainly defends itself well.

Loading... Advertisements

The cast of Most Dangerous Game convinces several times. Liam Hemsworth he’s matured, he’s not that kid anymore Hunger Games full only of great potential, he is now a mature actor who proves to be able to play even more committed roles, but above all able to step out of the shadow of his more famous brother (Chris Hemsworth). The presence in the cast of Christoph Waltz is the real icing on the cake: the Oscar-winning actor is as always absolutely perfect for the role assigned to him. Do not even mind the proof of Sarah Gadon, here in the role of the protagonist’s wife.

CONCLUSION

In our opinion Most Dangerous Game it could have been a high-impact film, but too much haste to bring it back to the public after the failure of Quibi has transformed it into a product simply devoted to pure entertainment, almost without a well-defined soul. Given the transformation into a movie, it may be difficult to see a second season in the future.

ADVANTAGES: DIRECTION, CAST, SCENOGRAPHY

DEFECTS: ASSEMBLY, SCRIPT CUT

REVIEWS TO READ: ENDLESS ON FIRST VIDEOS