review of the film with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is the protagonist and heroine of Quelli who want me dead, film of which we offer you our review. Behind the camera there is Taylor Sheridan, the director de Wind River Secrets 2017, another noteworthy thriller. The film is inspired by the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta, a young American author who is also appreciated by the masters of the literary genre Stephen King and Michael Connelly. The cast of Those who want me dead includes highly respected actors, mostly from well-known TV series such as The Walking Dead. Particularly, Jon Bernthal is Ethan, colleague of the protagonist and uncle of the boy on the run, while Finn Little plays the role of the very young Connor. Born in 2006, Little already has a remarkable career behind him. Those who want me dead is available on Sky and NOW from Monday 11 October.

Historical courses and appeals are at the center of the narrative in Those who want me dead. The protagonist lives in desperate remorse for having abandoned three children in a burning forest; pushed by colleagues at least she chooses to save herself. Confined to an isolated control tower, after a psychological exam given to her a few days after the incident, Hannah is tempted to make the worst of gestures. When he meets Connor, everything changes: he can redeem himself. Two hit men, Patrick and Jack Blackwell, pursue the son of forensic auditor Owen Casserly, whose discoveries could harm many people. Not only can Connor reveal to the world what he learned from his father – including names and facts – but he is able to recognize the two killers. When Owen tries to rescue his son, he advises him not to go to the police, which could be corrupt, but to a television station.

The past always knocks on the door – Those who want me dead, the review

The second possibility that we all would like to erase or change something from the past is the main theme of the film and empathizes with the characters. Of Hannah we understand the need to forgive herself for not having sacrificed her life with that of the three children; of Owen, he admires the courage to have done the right thing, putting his family at risk. In both cases, if they could go back, perhaps, the two characters would act differently; but the past is past, for everyone. As for Ethan and his six-month pregnant wife, Allison, finding themselves alone in front of a threatening present, even for the birth, each of them will choose a path to take. Will they make it? Will their courage be rewarded?

Another fascinating element of the film, at a thematic level and always linked to the discourse on the past that is such, concerns the intertwining of human paths on earth. The lives of the main characters of the film, at a certain point, meet; this happens in an unimaginable way for them and without warning, but it contributes for someone to make sense of their life. Thus some of them will feel more deeply united than ever. The meeting, in particular, between Hannah and Connor, at that point orphan of both parents, is vital for both, but it is above all constructive for the woman. In a joke, the same comments that, with Connor, it is impossible to take pity on her; the tragedies that he, despite his very young age, had to face make her resize hers.

Analysis and review of the film Those who want me dead

The film is constructed in a linear and effective way, at the limit a bit predictable in some ways, apart from the character of Allison. The latter, in fact, is a fierce young wife almost in childbirth who certainly does not let herself be intimidated by two unscrupulous criminals, here I stop; let’s say she’s the wife and mom we all want. It is a film that has a correct duration for a thriller and is as smooth as reading the pages of an old Agatha Christie. It’s not a movie that’s going to stick around for too long, but it’s, of its kind, shot well, directed and interpreted even better.

Angelina Jolie was Lara Croft in 2001 and the 2003 sequel; if already in 1999 she is a very courageous agent in the very famous The Bone Collector, starring a wonderful Denzel Washington, 6 years later plays the role of an investigator in the film, directed by DJ Caruso, Identities violated; we all remember it in Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Brad Pitt, met right on that set, in 2005; then there were, among the many, also films like Salt And The Tourist, both from 2010, or the two Maleficient, released in 2014 and 2019 respectively. The roles from action-woman, between queens of fantastic worlds and heroines of our days, like those who fight the underworld, are the perfect roles for Jolie. Hannah, the gorgeous survival expert, enlisted in the fire department, is no exception and Angelina Jolie embodies her perfectly.

Conclusions: is it worth seeing? – Those who want me dead, the review

Yes but it’s not a movie for everyone. Not recommended for younger audiences and those who don’t like chase scenes or thrillers. It must be said, however, that Those who want me dead manages to entertain, even distract. It contains some violent scenes, but they are few and conducted in a balanced way, that is, they do not exceed the limit even for those who do not love them. Perhaps it is a film, for what has been said, enjoyable in the cinema, on the big screen, more than on TV and much less on an Ipad. However, it also manages to involve when viewed from the sofa at home. Even if the victory of justice is obvious, a film that ends with the good on the podium and the evil overwhelmed pleases most of the spectators. AND Those who want me dead how does it end?

Moving towards the conclusion of our review of Those who want me dead, it is necessary to pause briefly on dubbing. In general, it would always be better to see the films in their original version with subtitles. This is because good interpreters hardly acquire value when they are dubbed; if anything, I often lose it. This is the case of Aidan Murphy, who in Those who want me dead plays the character of Jack Blackwell, one of the hit men.

Rating – 7 7 Positive sides The film is constructed in a linear and effective way, has a perfect duration and is smooth

It is very well shot, with a rhythm that is not pressing but present from the beginning

It is even better directed and performed and has a heterogeneously well-harmonized cast

A positive note also for the locations that make us travel a bit

Negative sides The film is a bit predictable and there is a lack of real twists



It is not a film that will remain in the mind for too long



The dubbing leaves something to be desired especially for the character of the criminal Jack Blackwell