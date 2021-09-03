review of the film with Anna Kendrick on Disney + • Universal Movies

Noelle is the Christmas comedy available from November 27 on Disney +. In the cast, Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader and Shirley MacClaine. This is the review.

Noelle, daughter of Kris Kringle – aka Santa Claus – is full of Christmas spirit but would like to do more to help her brother Nick who is about to replace her prematurely deceased father to bring gifts to children around the world. When Noelle realizes that his brother can’t handle the pressure for the work to do, suggests that he take a weekend off. Nick takes the suggestion literally and travels to Arizona with the intention of never returning to the North Pole. It will be up to Noelle convince him to save the Christmas that has unfortunately fallen into the hands of his unprepared cousin Gabriel who would like to turn Santa’s workshop into an online delivery service.

Shot in 2019 but came to us on Disney + Only now, Noelle is the classic Christmas comedy full of good feelings that would like to bring the equally classic discourse against consumerism to new shores, coming to criticize the prevailing e-commerce (especially Amazon Prime, as it is declared) which would deprive the world of the Christmas spirit .

But the script (by the director himself Marc Lawrence) does not have the necessary strength and backbone and the criticism is dropped almost immediately to focus more on the comedy – or presumed as such – which should spring from the new and bewildered gaze on the world by Noelle, used to living in the snow among elves, magic and goodness.

However, some paradoxical situations are not enough (the elf Polly, played by Shirley MacClaine, who goes to get a massage, Nick who teaches yoga, Noelle looking for refreshment at the frozen food counter of a supermarket, all the children who want an iPad) to revive a film in which practically nothing happens and in which even the actors, Kendrick aside, they don’t seem entirely convinced of what they are doing or saying (Bill Hader over all).

Especially the fault of the sloppy and hasty direction of Lawrence who seems to be directing an epigone of the Santa Clause series with Tim Allen, probably of which Noelle it should initially have been part of it as a possible relaunch, and which does not leave the necessary space and time for the actors to at least try to snatch a smile from the viewer.

How it ends, then, you can already guess in the first ten minutes even if everything seems to tend to embrace that female empowerment so much in vogue in recent times. And that wouldn’t be bad either, but everything is thrown in without a reason: everything is just sketchy, starting with the sad CGI visual effects from Sunday afternoon TV movies.

In conclusion, Noelle it is a film that is not clear to which audience it is addressed – too superficial for adults, too boring and soporific for children – which is watched only and exclusively for Anna Kendrick who manages to convey a little sympathy. But give it Disney much more was expected.

⭐⭐ Classification: 1.5 out of 5.

