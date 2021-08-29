review of the film with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

After the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney again chooses an attraction of its famous amusement parks as the starting point for a possible franchise. This time it’s up to Jungle Cruise, which in Disneyland is a ride on a small boat inside a reproduction of the Amazon jungle, seasoned with exotic animals, dangers and jokes, while at the cinema it turns into an action comedy with protagonists Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. To direct them, a director able to manage action and tension like Jaume Collet-Serra (Run All Night – One night to survive, Paradise Beach – Inside the nightmare, The Man on the Train – The Commuter), which in the wake of the pillars of adventure cinema such as the saga of Indiana Jones And In pursuit of the green stone creates an exciting toy for children and adults, in the room from July 28th and on Disney + (for a fee with VIP access) from the 30th of the same month.

Jungle Cruise: from Disneyland to the big screen

Photo by Frank Masi

We are in the early 1900s, when London-based doctor Lily Houghton uses all her resources to reach the Amazon River and embark on the most important mission of her life, which is to find a legendary tree whose petals have incredible healing powers. On his way, in the company of his brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall), finds Frank Wolff, a riverboat captain who stands out for his physical prowess and the comic spirit with which he accompanies passengers on his trips along the river. On the way to the mythological tree, however, there is also a German expedition, led by Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons), willing to do anything to get their hands on this power. Between dangers and twists, a tortuous journey begins in the wildest and most unspoiled Amazon.

Many waited Jungle Cruise at the gate, doubting about a narrative formula that mixed adventure and comedy and past and present, about the target of a work of this kind nowadays and about a couple of mismatched interpreters on paper. After giving the floor to the cinema, we can safely say that all these doubts have been dispelled. Jungle Cruise in fact succeeds in the not easy intent of entertaining spectators of all ages despite being a totally derivative work, thanks above all to the harmony between Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson, not only perfect in the roles of two improvised adventurers, but also able to create sequences from perfect comic tempos, which give character and vitality to the story.

A couple heavily indebted to Harrison Ford, since Emily Blunt acts like a revised and updated version of Indiana Jones (her character introduction speaks for itself), while Dwayne Johnson shares some traits (pride in his ship, debt, taste for the joke in every situation) with Han Solo.

Between Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones

Jaume Collet-Serra manages to grasp the spirit of the works that inspired him, building a nucleus of characters and settings that allow him to face lightly macabre atmospheres and important themes such as the myth of immortality, the female condition and homosexuality. . Even though McGregor is portrayed in a way still too spooky for modern awareness, we can only welcome with satisfaction the touching scene in which, for the first time in a Disney film, this character declares himself openly homosexual, admitting in the most natural way possible that his sentimental interest is “happily elsewhere”. A moment that further ennobles a work that for its entire duration (over 120 minutes, now a rule for blockbusters) demonstrates that a certain type of cinema, ambitious and spectacular and at the same time universal and popular, is still possible.

The discordant notes of what (barring fiascos at the box office) will become a new Disney saga are mainly the villains, who are too many (at least 3) and always too on the margins of the story, to the point that it is difficult to fully understand their desires and their motivations. Fortunately, the heart of Jungle Cruise however, he is elsewhere, in particular in the continuing evolution of the relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, now indisputably star of today’s cinema, and in an epilogue that expresses the fiercely progressive message of the film. A punctual soundtrack, in which it stands out Nothing Else Matters of the Metallica, accompanies the most exciting sequences of the best possible modern imitation of Steven Spielberg’s adventure cinema.