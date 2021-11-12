review of the film with Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot • Universal Movies

We have seen Red Notice, the action movie directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber available on Netflix starting November 12, this is the review.

Red Notice, with a budget of around $ 130 million, it is a co-production Netflix. Producers include Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. The film was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. In the cast three of the brightest stars in the Hollywood firmament: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot. Plus room for Ritu Arya And Chris Diamantopolous.

THE FILM

The film follows the story of the FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) whose new job is to catch a well-known thief and scammer by name Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). Unfortunately, after a robbery, the FBI agent is unjustly accused of stealing some golden eggs that belonged to Cleopatra. This fact compels Hartley to ally with Booth to fit together “The Bishop” (Gal Godot), one of the most skilled and sought after art thieves in the world.

DIRECTION AND SCRIPT

Red Notice starts immediately on the right foot: not even 5 minutes pass and the viewer is immersed in a whirlwind of action scenes. The director / author does not waste time in useless chatter, ruminations and so on, he just gives a small introduction and this must be enough. The viewer is simply invited to sit back, have fun and enjoy the ride. The pace is pleasantly fast, the direction is frenetic and sparkling, the script is quite tight and mostly solid, even if in the second part of the film it becomes quite predictable and obvious.

CAST AND SCENOGRAPHY

Thanks to the director of photography Marcus Forderer, the sets and locations are spectacular. Red Notice it is a continuous traveling, even if at times in a somewhat chaotic and not always logical way. Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds they certainly do not spare themselves in doing what they are valued for and are good at, so we see the rocky and serious John Hartley and the light-hearted, sarcastic and ironic Nolan Booth “Walking paths” that the respective interpreters usually frequent. Gal Godot, while being absolutely fascinating, here does not perfectly embody the role ofBishop, a very attractive thief and absolutely expert, not only in the art she loves to steal, but also in that of seduction.

IN CONCLUSION

Red Notice it is not exactly perfect, not even too original, moreover at certain moments the action can become unlikely, with a second part sometimes predictable, nevertheless the product offered is absolutely enjoyable, fun and sparkling. The advice is not to take it seriously and sit down to enjoy the ride, as is in the plans of Rawson Marshall Thurber.