review of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

What would humanity do if a 9-kilometer-diameter comet pointed menacingly towards Earth? Would we unite in an attempt to save ourselves or would we split into absurd factions, trying to minimize the problem? And at the same time, what would the mighty of the Earth do? Would they put aside short-term profits and advantages for once, or would they still be seduced by power and money? To all these questions try to answer Don’t Look Up, new film by Adam McKay available from 8 December in selected cinemas and from 24 December in the catalog Netflix. A stellar cast (Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett And Meryl Streep, just to name a few) puts himself at the service of one of the most cutting-edge contemporary directors for a satirical science fiction comedy, which as the poster points out is “based on really possible facts”.

Don’t Look Up: between satire, parody and social criticism

Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a very dangerous comet and immediately reports it to her professor Randall Mirby (Leonardo DiCaprio). All the mathematical calculations are in agreement: the impact with the Earth will occur within 6 months and will in all probability have devastating effects on mankind. The two scientists are summoned to the White House to report the alarming news. Despite the gravity of the situation, the reaction of United States President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her cabinet chief and son Jason (Jonah Hill) is incredibly arrogant and aimed at diminishing the scale of the event. To try to reach the townspeople directly, Kate and Randall go to a major television show, hosted by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett). Again, the reaction is between the ridiculous and the grotesque, and the two scientists get media attention only for their obvious discomfort.

With the comet getting closer and closer, politics finally takes science seriously and begins to think about a mission to shatter the asteroid in the wake of Deep Impact, who is also interested in technology tycoon Peter Isherwell (an ascetic Mark Rylance, poised between Steve Jobs and Elon Musk). The most inadequate political and ruling class possible is thus preparing to face the gravest danger in the history of human civilization.

A disturbing future scenario

Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

Using the weapon of satire, Don’t Look Up it confronts us with many truths that are difficult to accept. The most evident is the mediocrity that thrives in the high political and economic spheres. The duo formed by Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, an evident parody of the Trump administration, is clear in this sense. The constant dismissal of science by President Janie Orlean, her political cynicism and her irrepressible desire to blow on discontent, which also leads to the absurd division between those who look up to see the comet’s imminent arrival and those who continue to keep the gaze turned down, they are symbols of a gut and anger approach to concrete problems, of which we are still paying the consequences.

No less are the giants of technology, who also come to consider the arrival of the comet as a business possibility, a good part of the world of information, whose system of values ​​is well represented by the arrival and falsity of the Brie Evantee by Cate Blanchett, and the scientists themselves, with Professor Randall Mirby turning into a media star in spite of himself, in the wake of the many virologists who have become a regular presence on talk shows over the past two years. As a fine investigator of the human soul, Adam McKay does not spare even ordinary people, who in a very large part focus on totally useless aspects (see the wave of memes about anger worldwide by the frustrated Kate Dibiasky), continuing to belittle the true problem.

In a clear parallel with the current pandemic and with the climate emergency, while watching Don’t Look Up it is inevitable to question the reactions of McKay’s characters, probably much less improbable than we are willing to admit.

Don’t Look Up: Adam McKay’s Biting New Social Critique

Cr. NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX © 2021

The director’s gloomy and pessimistic vision of the world and society is at the same time the greatest value and the most evident limit of Don’t Look Up. While Doctor Strangelove – Or: how I learned not to worry and to love the bomb (clear inspiration for McKay) he never takes his foot off the accelerator of satire, letting the audience follow him, the American director gives up on more than one occasion to excess, meeting the spectators with forced dramatic sides (the report between Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio’s family situation) and with unnecessary explanations of the many messages underlying the story. Adam McKay sins so much in trust towards his own audience, that instead he has already rewarded him in his zany excursions such as Anchorman – The legend of Ron Burgundy and in recent successes The big bet And Vice – The man in the shadows.

Even if the directing ideas in this latest work are more sparse (think back to Margot Robbie which explains the subprime mortgage crisis inside the bathtub The big bet), Adam McKay confirms himself as one of the most acute observers of contemporaneity, capable of uniting satire, parody and social reflection, as evidenced by the character of Ron Perlman, at the same time caricature of Bruce Willis in Armageddon – Final Judgment and fierce criticism of toxic masculinity. Like all great works, Don’t Look Up it does not answer our doubts, but instead asks us new and decidedly disturbing questions, which make us analyze the drifts of contemporary society from a broader perspective. The laughter that dot the story thus become increasingly tight-lipped smiles for a scenario that seems plausible and realistic.