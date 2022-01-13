review of the film with Nicole Kidman and Bardem

– Advertisement –

Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Screenplay: About the Ricardos (Being the Ricardos) arrived at the Golden Globes with a great desire to win and with many surprises in store. Of the three awards to which he was nominated, he took home “only” that of best actress, won by Nicole Kidman who has now reached the quota of 5 Golden Globes won and could even win her second Oscar.

The film, directed by Aaron Sorkin, tells of a working week on the set of the American sitcom Lucy and me (I love Lucy) aired from 1951 to 1957. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, played respectively by Kidman and Bardem, are the actors behind Lucy and Ricky, the protagonists of the television comedy much loved by Americans. A week that should be quiet, were it not for the accusations against Lucille Ball of belonging to the Communist Party, in the years when the red fear had returned to haunt the streets of America.

In fact, the press found a document in which Ball had indicated her membership in the party, and the news could explode at any moment, compromising the production of the sitcom and the career of the two main actors. Indeed, Lucille has never attended party meetings or endorsed its members in any way: the woman had checked the box only to please her grandfather, an effective member of the party, to whom she was very attached. The choice to belong to the party was dictated only by affection and not by real sympathy for communist ideologies, so much so as to be the only trace of his link with the party.

Between the attempt to keep the news from leaking to the general public, the difficulties on set for the preparation of the new episode and the discussions between wife and husband, the film takes us in 5 days of the life of the two star spouses and celebrates in her own way the brilliant Lucille Ball, loved both in America and overseas.

The celebration was really successful: Kidman was able to bring the actress’s comic verve and out-of-the-ordinary facial expressions back to the screen, reproducing a portrait very close to the original. Its performance is excellent and, together with that of Bardem, also excellent and among the best of his career, makes the film an excellent product and deserving of the awards it is nominated for. Sorkin’s script coupled with the talent of the actors made it About the Ricardos a brilliant film, extremely enjoyable and full of moments of great acting.

Lucille Ball appears a determined, strong woman, full of inventiveness and capable of identifying the perfect comic tempos, providing continuous improvement ideas for the sitcom. A river of creativity, an unstoppable spirit that could have given even more to the show. Impossible not to love her in Kidman’s energetic representation.

But it is also thanks to the supporting roles that the film has succeeded in its intent: nThe cast also includes JK Simmons (Spider-Man by Raimi, Whiplash) as actor William Frawley and Tony Hale (The mysterious academy of young geniuses, The soprano) as Jess Oppenheimer, producer and screenwriter of the sitcom. The two actors perfectly play the role of the two characters.

About the Ricardos it’s not just a movie about Lucille Ball e Lucy and I., but also a photograph of America in the 1950s and the story of a seemingly perfect wedding, brimming with talent and ambition on both sides. The exchanges are well thought out and successful, intelligent and often of a sharp comedy. The two hours of the film slip away without realizing it: the viewer is kidnapped by the story, skillfully told and personified even better.

A real shame not having been able to enjoy it at the cinema: the film was only released in American cinemas, while in Italy it arrived directly on the Prime Video streaming platform. About the Ricardos it is a film not to be missed and it deserves more than it has achieved so far, starting with public recognition. Like so many other film products released in recent times it has suffered from little publicity, but fortunately it is recovering thanks to word of mouth.

