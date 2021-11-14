review of the film with The Rock and Ryan Reynolds

Netflix Red Notice: the official soundtrack of the Netflix movie with The Rock

Red Notice, the lavish, $ 200 million budget action comedy, debuted on Netflix with a trio of stars that will delight action fans: Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, rock Dwayne “The Rock Johnson, the beautiful Gal Gadot best known as the Wonder Woman of the Extended Universe DC and the hilarious Ryan Reynolds aka wade Wilson aka Deadpool. “Red Notice” marks a reunion for all three actors: Reynolds returns to team up with The Rock later Hobbs & Shaw, the spin-off of Fast & Furious; Gadot and Reynolds mark their second film together after the action thriller Criminal of 2016 and finally Gadot has already worked with Johnson on three films in the “Fast & Furious” series.

The plot follows two renowned art thieves, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and Sarah Black aka Alfiere (Gadot) who end up on Interpol’s Most Wanted List (the title’s Red Notice) and compete to steal two precious artifacts. ancient, the two Cleopatra Eggs, and find out where a third egg is mysteriously disappeared and never found. On the trail of the two thieves is the special agent and FBI profiler John Hartley (Johnson) who will end up in the middle of the “competition” set up by Black that will make him a wanted criminal and forced against his will to collaborate with Booth to track down the egg, while the agent tries to clear his name.

“Red Notice” marks the third collaboration for Dwayne Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber since One and a half spy And Skyscraper. Thurber wields action and comedy well supported by a trio of actors who seem to have a lot of fun working together, and that shines through on the screen. Johnson now plays a well-established character who fits him perfectly, and in this case he finds a good shoulder in Ryan Reynolds who plays a fun and entertaining mix of the “Lupine III” of Japanese cartoons and the Nathan Drake of video games. Most of the substantial budget invested by Netflix went away for the remuneration of the three protagonists and for the full-bodied special effects of excellent workmanship, which the director, thanks to the experience with the previous “Skycraper” was able to dose and handle with extreme abundance .

“Red Notice” is very reminiscent of theInnocent lies (Knight and Day) by James Mangold with Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and look what a coincidence Gal Gadot too. On screen there is a lot of action around the world and a precious object to be recovered, the Hitchockian MacGuffin quoted by Reynolds, who in Mangold’s film was a piece of technology. Thurber, who also wrote the script for “Red Notice” fills the film with quotes not only in the dialogues but also on a visual level, and so on screen we find winks at True Lies (the tango scene) and a full-bodied series of quotes from Indiana Jones movies, see the escape scene (the collapsed rope bridge from “The Temple of Doom) and the entire sequence in the Nazi bunker: the character of Reynolds who whistles the musical theme “Raiders March” by John Williams, the label “9906753” on the house referring to the Ark of the Covenant stored in the final scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark and the mine chase scene evokes the scenes of the mine cart in “The Cursed Temple” and the jungle chase in “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

“Red Notice” winks with cunning also at the world of video games, a media that has become more and more cinematic, Thurber sets up action sequences and scenarios in CGI that evoke popular suggestions from videogame franchises such as Uncharted And Tomb Raider. Summing up “Red Notice” is an enjoyable and well-oiled entertainment machine that will inevitably make someone turn up their noses, but which does its duty fully, with the almost two hours of duration that fly away without a hitch of any kind. For those who might complain about the feeling of already seen that permeates the entire film, the director has addressed this element openly, citing the sources of inspiration that are clear even to the most forgetful. In reality, the problem with those who harshly criticize films of this nature is always the same, they expect something that goes beyond hard and pure entertainment, and how in this case this claim appears to be laughable to say the least.