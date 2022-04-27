Review of The First Lady | Movistar plus+

the miniseries The First Lady arrives at Movistar plus + on April 28. Created by Aaron Cooleythis production has a cast led by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. It contains 10 episodes directed by the Danish Susanne Bier.

Synopsis for The First Lady

Trailer of the first lady | para mount

An intimate look at the lives of three first ladies of the United States of America. Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt and Michelle Obama were key players in some of the most influential events for the future of the nation. Between secrets, personal experiences and reflections on social issues that are still current today, this miniseries shows us three powerful women who used their voice to achieve important changes in their respective times.

Review of The First Lady

The First Lady is a drama with a high visual bill that has the necessary ingredients to be a success as it passes through streaming platforms: a cast of great stars, an ideal structure for a marathon, and topics of current relevance that are of great importance. draft for the spectators. With this formula, can we say that The First Lady meets expectations? The answer lies halfway between yes and no, since it is an interesting journey through the ins and outs of power from a series of female perspectives and an x-ray of North American society that, although effective, does not finish exploring everything he proposes and his approach is never as forceful as it should be. Still, it has its merits.

Notable performances

The biggest asset of this miniseries are the performances. Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson make up a solid leading trio and get into their characters. Davis personifies the vocation for leadership and resilience that characterize Obama, Pfeiffer is magnetic and sophisticated like Ford, in addition to possessing a chameleon-like ability to show different registers as the scene warrants and represent Ford’s moments of suffering and personal struggles with the as honest as possible. Anderson brings eloquence to Roosevelt and capitalizes on the most emotional moments. Each actress shows us the woman behind the icon.

On the other hand, we have OT Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford. The latter delivers the most remarkable performance, with certain nuances that make us appreciate Ford in his private facet and has great chemistry with Michelle Pfeiffer. Fagbenle fails to bring Obama to life effectively, and Sutherland delivers a poor characterization as Roosevelt that borders on the cartoonish.

Dakota Fanning, Eliza Scanlen, Ellen Burstyn, Kristine Froseth, Jayme Lawson and Judy Greer put in strong performances while the characters of Clea Duvall, Rhys Wakefield, Leslie Underwood and Lily Rabe are blurred and we only scratch the surface of them.

The best: the quality of its technical values

The technical section of The First Lady is another success. Production design by Tony Fanning and Todd Fjelsted takes us on a journey through each era with pinpoint authenticity and attention to detail.

Likewise, Amir Mokri’s photography brings a distinctive color palette to each timeline, from warm tones to portray Eleanor Roosevelt’s America to a more sober look for Michelle Obama’s stage, where grayish tones are especially important for reflect a troubled American society. The use of close-ups at key moments helps to enhance the emotions of the characters and everything that underlies them.

Signe Sejlund’s wardrobe replicates the clothing used by the first ladies in a reliable way and an extensive work of historical documentation can be seen in this line.

Geoff Zanelli’s music works in the most intimate scenes, but when it should grow in intensity, it becomes bizarre and its treatment suffers.

Deficiencies that weigh down the whole

The hair and makeup department is the least notable, showing inconsistencies in the final finish of Obama and Roosevelt, with dentures and styling that distance Davis and Anderson from any resemblance to them. And it’s a shame, due to the high quality interpretive work that both deliver. In the case of Pfeiffer, her styling does comply and a great resemblance to Ford is appreciated.

Same situation with the actors. While Eckhart’s finish bears a strong resemblance to Gerald Ford, Fagbenle and Sutherland never quite replicate the look of former US presidents.

The most obvious problem with The First Lady is found in its narrative. Although it is an interesting story, with themes of current resonance, such as human rights and social divisions, framed in North American society. Unfortunately, there is an uneven approach, since there is never a deep exploration of these topics. In addition, the structure is uneven and the common thread that unites the experiences of the three central characters is almost non-existent. For its last chapters, the narrative tempo stagnates, the premise becomes repetitive and inevitably falls into tedium.

Definitely, The First Lady It is a miniseries that offers us a tour of North American politics, with memorable performances and a detailed historical recreation, but it falters in its narrative section and does not reach its full potential. Even so, it is an interesting option to see in the Movistar plus catalog +.