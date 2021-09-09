review of the HBO miniseries starring Kate Winslet

Review by Murder in Easttown:

The last time Kate Winslet acted on TV was exactly ten years ago, always on HBO and always for a miniseries. Mildred Pierce, directed by Todd Haynes and more recent version of the famous film with Joan Crawford, the British actress was awarded an Emmy, a Golden Globe, a Satellite Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award, confirming with the quadruple statuette the boundless talent of a ‘interpreter of rare intensity dramatic. If she had to wait ten years to return to the small screen, the Oscar winner had to do it with something big, an offer capable of reviving her desire to work for the “usual” television stations, the same ones that offer every month. serial products in large quantities and often, it must be said, successful media.

HBO was the only one able to win the attention of the star of Titanic, and with it, the possibility of playing a tortuous and rough character; a complex femininity as rarely seen and therefore faithful to that refinement, which is not snobbishness, typical of actors and actresses of her caliber. Mare Sheehan, the detective star of Murder in Easttown, fully embodies the artistic prerogatives of Winslet, as a mature woman, mother and already grandmother; daughter and ex-wife, with a burden of pain never healed, entangled and enchanted by her work to escape the ghosts of a loss closed years ago in an attic, and from there, never freed again.